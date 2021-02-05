Log in
EPIC Pharmacy Network Names Bretta Grinsteinner Vice President of Network Development

02/05/2021 | 01:57pm EST
EPIC Pharmacy Network, Inc. (EPN), the nationwide Pharmacy Services Administration Organization (PSAO), announced today the appointment of Bretta Grinsteinner as vice president of network development.

Grinsteinner will be responsible for negotiating with pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and health plans on behalf of independent pharmacy members.

“This last year has presented many upheavals in the pharmacy industry. During this time, we conducted a comprehensive search for an experienced and innovative leader for our PSAO. I am happy to say that we have found an individual with an extensive industry background who can create a strategic path forward for continued EPN success,” says President of EPN Jay Romero.

Grinsteinner brings more than 20 years of experience in managed care and pharmacy network development. She was most recently AVP of network management at Prime Therapeutics, where she played a key role in managing contract negotiations, improving performance measures, and advancing operational efficiencies.

A wholly owned subsidiary of EPIC Pharmacies formed in 1992, EPIC Pharmacy Network (EPN) provides centralized contracting and administrative services to pharmacy benefit management (PBM) companies, HMOs, and other third-party payers for independent pharmacies across the United States.

About EPIC Pharmacy Network, Inc.: A wholly owned subsidiary of EPIC Pharmacies, Inc. formed in 1992, EPIC Pharmacy Network (EPN) represents independent pharmacies in providing centralized contracting and administrative services to pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs), HMOs, and other third-party payers. For more information, visit www.epicrx.com.


© Business Wire 2021
