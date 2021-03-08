EPSG : Announces the Grand Opening of New Corporate Headquarters and State-of-The-Art Network Operations Center

EPSG, a leading integrator of payment technology solutions, announced today that Monday, March 15 will be the grand opening of the Company’s new Corporate Headquarters and state-of-the-art Network Operations Center (NOC).

The NOC underscores EPSG’s commitment to providing world class service to thousands of merchants across the United States. Reliance on electronic payments has significantly expanded during the global pandemic and merchants experiencing downtime for their electronic payment is crippling to business. The NOC will provide EPSG’s merchants with high-quality service, a key differentiator between its competition.

One of the cornerstones of the NOC is the Company’s Algorithm Routing Center (ARC) software. ARC’s algorithm routes and prioritizes calls based on an array of parameters, like partner activity classifications, and can easily adapt to address event-based situations, like the power outages in Texas.

In 2020, the Company fielded a combined 34,000 partner and merchant calls. Since the phase one rollout of ARC, partner service wait-time has been reduced to a less than 20 seconds per call.

The new facility is located at 515 Broadhollow Road, Courtyard South, Suite 900, Melville, NY 11747

Brett Sturm, President of EPSG, said: “March 15 marks a significant milestone for EPSG. Over 17 years of hard work and development from our internal team members and our external sales partners have been combined to deliver a best-in-class Network Operating Center to enhance our sales, product development, service, and support efforts. Rich Ross, CEO of EPSG, and I want to personally thank our team members, sales partners, and, most importantly, our customers for believing in our vision for EPSG. We are both excited to begin the next chapter for EPSG.”

About EPSG

With a combined 60-year history in payment processing and related merchant services, EPSG is built on three basic principles – integrity, transparency, and commitment. We are experts at integrating today’s complex transaction technologies into one simple platform, providing turnkey, end-to-end payment solutions. EPSG’s solutions are designed to simplify the process and reduce processing costs, while increasing partner revenues by providing value-added services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005637/en/