EQL Pharma : 2020-10-30 Invitation to presentation in connection with EQL Pharma's quarterly report, second quarter, 2020/21

10/30/2020 | 09:25am EDT

At 10.00 (CET) the same day, the company will give a presentation via video conference. The presentation is aimed at shareholders and potential shareholders. President and CEO Christer Fåhraeus presents and comments on the quarterly report. After the presentation, there is an opportunity to ask questions for those who participate.

Register your interest in attending the presentation to Jennie Sterning, CFO at EQL Pharma, via email at jennie.sterning@eqlpharma.com You will then be invited to the video conference hosted by Microsoft Teams. It is also possible to call in. Meeting link and call-in information are received in connection with the invitation.

Date and time

Friday, November 6th, 2020, at 10.00 (CET) the presentation starts. Time required for presentation and subsequent question time is estimated at a maximum of one hour.

Make sure you are able to attend the video conference by logging in shortly before the start of the conference.

For further information, please contact:
Christer Fåhraeus
CEO, EQL Pharma AB (publ)

Phone: +46 (0) 705 - 60 90 00
E-mail: christer.fahraeus@eqlpharma.com
Website: www.eqlpharma.com

EQL Pharma AB (publ) in short
EQL Pharma AB specializes in developing and selling generics, i.e. medicines that are medically equivalent to originator medicines. The company currently has 18 niche generics (i.e. generics with little or no competition apart from the originator drug) approved in the Nordic markets. In addition to these, there exist a significant pipeline of additional niche generics for launch in 2020 and beyond. The business is currently entirely focused on prescription drugs. EQL Pharma AB conducts its operations in Lund, employs 9 people and is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market. EQL Pharma AB conducts extensive development work in collaboration with leading contract manufacturers and major pharmaceutical companies in the EU, India and China, among others.

Disclaimer

EQL Pharma AB published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 13:24:02 UTC

