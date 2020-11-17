Log in
EQL Pharma : 2020-11-17 EQL Pharma receives a new order for consumables from a hospital region

11/17/2020 | 04:45am EST

Furthermore, EQL Pharma announced in July that it had received an order for consumables for delivery during the company's second and third quarters.

The good cooperation with Sweden's regions has now led to an additional order for consumables with a sales value of just over SEK 14.4 million. Revenue is expected to come in during EQL Pharma's third quarter, possibly some of the revenue may come in during the fourth quarter.

This disclosure contains information that EQL Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 17-11-2020 10:34 CET.

För ytterligare information, vänligen kontakta:
Christer Fåhraeus
VD EQL Pharma AB (publ)

Telefon: +46 (0) 705 - 60 90 00
E-post: christer.fahraeus@eqlpharma.com
Hemsida: www.eqlpharma.com

EQL Pharma AB (publ) in short
EQL Pharma AB specializes in developing and selling generics, i.e. medicines that are medically equivalent to originator medicines. The company currently has 18 niche generics (i.e. generics with little or no competition apart from the originator drug) approved in the Nordic markets. In addition to these, there exist a significant pipeline of additional niche generics for launch in 2020 and beyond. The business is currently entirely focused on prescription drugs. EQL Pharma AB conducts its operations in Lund, employs 9 people and is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market. EQL Pharma AB conducts extensive development work in collaboration with leading contract manufacturers and major pharmaceutical companies in the EU, India and China, among others.

Disclaimer

EQL Pharma AB published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 09:44:02 UTC

