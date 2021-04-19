EQRx : Appoints Jami Rubin as Chief Financial Officer and Kent Rogers as Chief Customer Officer

Top industry experts to lead key business areas in next phase of growth

EQRx, a company committed to developing and delivering important new medicines at lower prices, today announced two key leadership appointments to advance the company’s mission of remaking medicine. Jami Rubin joins as chief financial officer to guide the strategic financial direction of the Company, effective April 5. Kent Rogers joins as chief customer officer to drive the Company’s innovative commercialization strategy for its growing portfolio in oncology and immunoinflammatory diseases, effective April 19.

“We could not be more excited to add these respected industry leaders to the EQRx team. Jami and Kent are among the best in their respective domains, and they bring this leadership to EQRx as we round out the executive team for the next phase of growth and evolution of the business,” said Melanie Nallicheri, president and chief operating officer of EQRx. “Jami is acknowledged as one of the best strategic thinkers in pharma and brings her analytical acumen and strong relationships across the life sciences, banking and investment communities. Kent’s deep and unique knowledge of how drugs are priced and gain access, coupled with his commercial expertise, will help us in getting our portfolio of affordable medicines to the people who need them.”

Jami has spent more than 25 years as an equity analyst following large-cap and specialty pharmaceutical companies, including as a partner at Goldman Sachs where she led the healthcare business unit and ranked as a top pharmaceutical industry analyst. In her most recent role as a partner at PJT Partners, a global advisory-focused investment bank, she provided strategic guidance for biotech and pharmaceutical companies. She is known for her advocacy for change in the industry, as well as her instrumental role in significant corporate transactions with leading pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Abbott, AbbVie, Eli Lilly and Company and Mylan.

Kent joins EQRx from OptumRx, a United Health Group company, where he was senior vice president of industry relations, focusing on formulary and procurement contracting with pharmaceutical manufacturers for commercial and government programs. He has nearly 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry, with extensive experience in payer, channel and patient services strategies. Prior to OptumRx, Kent held leadership positions at the Blue Fin Group, Acorda Therapeutics, Schering-Plough and Merck, in areas of sales, market access and reimbursement.

About EQRx

EQRx is committed to catalyzing a market-based solution to one of society’s biggest healthcare challenges by developing important new medicines and offering them at lower prices. Through strategic partnerships with stakeholders from across the healthcare system and cutting-edge science and technology, the Company aims to provide high-quality, patent-protected medicines more efficiently and cost-effectively than ever before. EQRx is a purpose-built disruptor at scale, remaking medicine to bend the cost curve in drug pricing. To learn more, visit www.eqrx.com and follow us on social media: Twitter: @EQRxInc, LinkedIn, Instagram: @eqrxinc.

