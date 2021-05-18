Log in
EQS-Adhoc: PJSC Mosenergo: IFRS Profit for 1Q 2021 Increased by 65.7%

05/18/2021 | 07:50am EDT
EquityStory.RS, LLC-Ad-hoc: PJSC Mosenergo / Key word(s): Interim Report/Statement 
PJSC Mosenergo: IFRS Profit for 1Q 2021 Increased by 65.7% 
18-May-2021 / 13:49 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by 
EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
RELEASE 
 
May 18, 2021 
Moscow 
 Mosenergo Group IFRS Profit for 1Q 2021 Increased by 65.7% 
Mosenergo releases abbreviated unaudited interim consolidated financial statements (prepared in accordance with IFRS) 
for the 3 months ended March 31, 2021. 
 
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, Key Figures, (mn RUR) 3M 2020  3M 2021  Change 
Revenue                                                               59,799   78,032   +30.5% 
Operating Costs                                                       (51,474) (65,637) +27.5% 
EBITDA(1)                                                             12,961   17,632   +36.0% 
Depreciation and Amortization                                         (5,653)  (6,134)  +8.5% 
Operating Profit                                                      7,308    11,498   +57.3% 
Profit for the Period                                                 5,696    9,440    +65.7%

(1) Calculated as "Operating Profit + Depreciation and Amortization".

PJSC "Mosenergo" and subsidiaries (Mosenergo Group) revenue for 1Q 2021 increased by 30.5% year-on-year, up to RUR 78,032 mn. The reason for the increase was positive operational performance dynamics, on the back of growing electricity consumption and lower air temperature in the reporting period.

Operating costs for 1Q 2021 grew by 27.5% up to RUR 65,637 mn, resulting from growing electricity and heat output.

EBITDA amounted to RUR 17,632 mn (+36.0% year-on-year).

Mosenergo Group IFRS profit for 1Q 2021 increased by 65.7%, up to RUR 9,440 mn.

MOSENERGO PR DEPARTMENT 

Tel.:         (495) 957-1-957, ext. 2282, 2290 
Fax:           (495) 957-37-99 
?-mail:       press-centre@mosenergo.ru 
Website:      http://www.mosenergo.ru -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

18-May-2021 CET/CEST The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/ Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      PJSC Mosenergo 
              Vernadskogo prospect, 101 bld. 3 
              119526 Moscow 
              Russia 
Phone:        +7 495 957 1 957 
Fax:          +7 495 957 32 00 
E-mail:       mosenergo@mosenergo.ru 
Internet:     www.mosenergo.ru 
ISIN:         US0373763087, RU0008958863 
WKN:          899416 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Moscow 
EQS News ID:  1197899 
 
End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1197899 18-May-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1197899&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2021 07:49 ET (11:49 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MOSENERGO -0.23% 2.21 End-of-day quote.6.94%
RS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 0.00% 23.4 End-of-day quote.35.26%
