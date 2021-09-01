EQS-Adhoc: Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties: capital increase planned for acquisition of a high-quality new portfolio

Log in
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Swiss Life Asset Management AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties: capital increase planned for acquisition of a high-quality new portfolio 01-Sep-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Zurich, 1 September 2021 Ad hoc communication in accordance with Art. 53 LR

Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties: capital increase planned for acquisition of a high-quality new portfolio

A capital increase is planned for Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties in December 2021. The aim of the capital increase is to acquire a high-quality real estate portfolio worth around CHF 350 million. The real estate fund Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties was launched on 2 November 2015 and successfully listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in June 2019. The earnings and value trend of the properties as well as the expansion of the portfolio have enabled the fund to develop successfully (annual performance since launch: 10.6%). Its investment focus is on residential real estate in Swiss cities and their surrounding areas. The fund also invests in commercial properties at central locations. The portfolio had 138 properties with a market value of around CHF 1 967 million as at the end of March 2021.

The acquisition of a high-quality new portfolio worth some CHF 350 million is being studied with a view to continuing the strategy of qualitative growth. The portfolio is currently owned by Swiss Life Ltd. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd. has received the requisite authorisation from FINMA for the planned acquisition. The issue of new fund units to finance the new portfolio is planned towards the end of 2021. Investors will benefit from the further increase in diversification achieved through expansion of the portfolio.

The new portfolio comprising 18 properties is characterised by a high quality of location and property. The properties concerned are residential ones in economically strong regions. Almost half the properties (measured by market value) are located in the cities of Zurich, Geneva and Lausanne or their immediately adjacent municipalities. The remaining properties are located in small and medium-sized centres and in suburbs of the major cities.

Following the acquisition, the fund will have 156 properties with just under 4 000 apartments and generate around 70% of the fund income from rental apartments. Investors will thus continue to participate in the development of high-quality Swiss real estate investments in the future.

The Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties real estate fund has been participating in the annual GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) since 2018. In 2019, the fund received a "Green Star" rating - an acknowledgement of good ESG integration in real estate investments.

The specific conditions of the planned capital increase will be announced in late autumn. Further information on the fund can be found at this link.

Fund information 

Name:                              Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties 
ISIN / Security no.:               CH0293784861 / 29378486 
Fund currency:                     Swiss franc 
Income:                            Distributed 
Legal form:                        Contractual real estate fund 
Fund domicile:                     Switzerland 
Fund management and administrator: Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd. 
Portfolio management:              Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd. 
Custodian bank:                    UBS Switzerland AG, Zurich 
Market maker:                      Bank J. Safra Sarasin AG, Zurich 
Launch date:                       2 November 2015 Information

Media Relations Phone +41 43 284 77 77 media.relations@swisslife.ch

Investor Relations Phone +41 43 284 52 76 investor.relations@swisslife.ch www.swisslife-am.com

Swiss Life Asset Managers Swiss Life Asset Managers has more than 160 years of experience in managing the assets of the Swiss Life Group. This insurance background has exerted a key influence on the investment philosophy of Swiss Life Asset Managers, which is governed by such principles as value preservation, the generation of consistent and sustainable performance and a responsible approach to risks. That is how we lay the groundwork for our clients to make solid, long-term plans - in self-determination and with financial confidence. Swiss Life Asset Managers offers this proven approach to third-party clients in Switzerland, France, Germany, Luxembourg and the UK.

As at 30 June 2021 assets under management for third-party clients amount to CHF 98.9 billion. Together with insurance mandates for the Swiss Life Group, total assets under management at Swiss Life Asset Managers stood at CHF 274.4 billion. Swiss Life Asset Managers is a leading real estate manager in Europe^1. Of the assets totalling CHF 274.4 billion, CHF 81.8 billion is invested in real estate. In addition, Swiss Life Asset Managers, in cooperation with Livit, manages real estate totalling CHF 28.8 billion in value. Total real estate under management and administration at the end of June 2021 thus came to CHF 110.6 billion.

Swiss Life Asset Managers employs more than 2400 people in Europe.

^1 INREV Fund Manager Survey 2021 (AuM as of 31.12.2020) Disclaimer This announcement has been produced with the greatest possible care and to the best of our knowledge and belief. However, we do not accept any liability for losses resulting from the use of this information. This publication is not intended as a solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell investment instruments, but only serves to provide information. Prior to subscribing or acquiring fund units on the stock exchange, investors should obtain and carefully read the detailed information on the fund contained in the regulatory documentation (prospectus with integrated fund contract, simplified prospectus and the latest annual and semi-annual reports) that serve as the sole legal basis for the purchase of fund units. These may be ordered free of charge in electronic or printed form from the fund management company, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd. General-Guisan-Quai 40, 8002 Zurich. Past performance is no indication of current or future performance. The performance data do not include commissions and costs incurred when issuing and redeeming fund units. Both Swiss Life Ltd. and the other members of the Swiss Life Group are entitled to units in this fund and to purchase and/or sell them. Swiss Life Asset Managers funds may not be offered for sale or sold in the US or on behalf of US citizens or US persons residing in the US. "Swiss Life Asset Managers" is the brand name for the asset management activities of the Swiss Life Group. More information is available at www.swisslife-am.com. Source: Swiss Life Asset Managers (unless stated otherwise). All rights reserved. Contact: info@swisslife-am.com. Additional features: File: Media Release (PDF)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of ad hoc announcement

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Swiss Life Asset Management AG 
              General-Guisan-Quai 40 
              8022 Zürich 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41 43 284 41 89 
E-mail:       sl-am-communication@swisslife.ch 
Internet:     www.swisslife-am.com 
ISIN:         CH0293784861 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1229174 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1229174 01-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229174&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)

HOT NEWS