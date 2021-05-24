EQS-News: [2130.HK] CN Logistics Becomes a Constituent Stock of FTSE GEIS Micro Cap Index

Log in
CN Logistics Becomes a Constituent Stock of FTSE GEIS Micro Cap Index

05/24/2021 | 03:50am EDT
EQS-News / 24/05/2021 / 15:49 UTC+8 
CN Logistics International Holdings Limited 
???????????? 
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) 
(Stock Code: 2130) 
 
CN Logistics Becomes a Constituent Stock of 
FTSE GEIS Micro Cap Index 
 
[Hong Kong - 24 May 2021] CN Logistics International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, 
the "Group", stock code: 2130), a well-established international logistics solutions provider, is pleased to announce 
that the Group has been included as a constituent stock of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS) Micro Cap 
category, effective from the market close on 18 June 2021, according to the June 2021 Quarterly Review announced by 
FTSE Russell. 
 
FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange and serves as the world's second largest index company, following 
MSCI. FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS) cover a wide range of enterprises, with outstanding performance and huge 
development potential, across various capital markets and industries, becoming one of the investment benchmarks widely 
adopted by global investment managers. Among the passive funds which track global indexes and global emerging market 
indexes, about 40% of such funds adopt FTSE Russell as a benchmark, while the remaining 60% use MSCI. 
 
Earlier this month, CN Logistics has become a constituent of Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Hong Kong 
Micro Cap Index. We are honoured to be part of these global indices. This means the Group will be able to gain 
attention and support from a wider spectrum of international investors, giving new impetus to the Group's future 
development. The Group will continue to expand in three major development directions, including logistics solutions at 
Hainan Duty Free Port, Green Logistics and B2C e-commerce businesses, striving for the best return, and sharing the 
fruitful results with stakeholders and shareholders. 
 
- Ends - 
 
About CN Logistics International Holdings Limited 
Established in 1991, CN Logistics is a well-established international logistics solutions provider with core business 
of providing air freight forwarding services and distribution and logistics services in relation to fashion products 
and fine wine, primarily focusing on high-end fashion (including luxury and affordable luxury) products. According to 
the CIC Report, the Company ranked first in the distribution and logistics market for high-end fashion products in both 
the PRC and Hong Kong in 2019. 
 
This press release is issued by DLK Advisory Limited on behalf of CN Logistics International Holdings Limited. 
File: 2130_FT inclusion_20210524_EN 
24/05/2021 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199887&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2021 03:49 ET (07:49 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CN LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.73% 7.78 End-of-day quote.85.24%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.36% 34207.84 Delayed Quote.11.36%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.83% 7570 Delayed Quote.-16.65%
MORGAN STANLEY 2.16% 88.34 Delayed Quote.28.91%
