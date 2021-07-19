Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EQS-News : [2877.HK] Shineway Doubles Dividend Payout and Guarantees Compound Increase in Future Annual Dividend Based on Net Profit Growth

07/19/2021 | 10:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
EQS-News / 19/07/2021 / 22:06 UTC+8 
Shineway Doubles Dividend Payout and Guarantees Compound Increase in Future Annual Dividend Based on Net Profit Growth 
 
China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (stock code: 2877.HK) announced that it has adopted a new dividend policy 
that would bring impressive cash dividend return to its shareholders and becoming a "cash-cow of sustainable growth". 
The new dividend policy is summarized as followed: 
 
 1. Shineway expects to declare a dividend of HKUSD0.39 per share in the second half of calendar year 2021. Together with 
    the 2020 final dividend of HKUSD0.21 per share distributed on 17 June 2021, shareholders will receive a total 
    dividends of HKUSD0.60 per share in the calendar year of 2021. This amount is nearly a double of the 2020 dividend. 
 
 2. Starting from the calendar year of 2022, dividends would be compound increased by a guaranteed 15%. If the annual 
    growth in net profit (without regard to one-time non-recurring profit and loss items) of the preceding year 
    exceeded 15%, then the increase in dividends for that particular year will be based on the growth in net profit of 
    the preceding year. 
    Assuming a 25% net profit growth in each year, and a 1.2 exchange rate of RMB to HKD, dividends for the next three 
    years can be depicted as follows: 
 
  ? Dividends to be paid in 2021: RMB 0.60 / HKUSD 0.72 
 
  ? Dividends to be paid in 2022: RMB 0.75 / HKUSD 0.90 
 
  ? Dividends to be paid in 2023: RMB 0.94 / HKUSD 1.13 
 
  ? Dividends to be paid in 2024: RMB 1.18 / HKUSD 1.42 
 
 3. From the calendar year of 2022 onwards, the dividends as declared by the Company shall be paid out to the 
    shareholders of the Company four times a year at quarterly intervals in the form of interim dividends. 
 
Shineway is confident that this new dividend policy which guarantees compound increase in future annual dividend based 
on net profit growth would attract long-term investors to invest in Shineway's shares. 
 
For more details, please contact DLK Advisory by emailing to ir@dlkadvisory.com. 
 
19/07/2021 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219998&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2021 10:06 ET (14:06 GMT)

Latest news "Companies"
10:18aBIODESIGN INNOVATION LABS : Meet the team developing an affordable alternative for prolonged manual ventilation
PU
10:18aITALIAN WINE BRANDS S P A : IWB – Shareholders' Meeting on second call
PU
10:18aHeathrow Finance Plc Requests Waiver of Debt Covenant
DJ
10:17aWYLD : East-West Seed and Wyld Networks Announce a Partnership to deliver satellite IoT for agriculture in South East Asia
AQ
10:17aTSX eyes worst day in 5 months as energy stocks drop
RE
10:17aHEIDELBERG PHARMA : Paul Ehrlich Institute Allows Heidelberg Pharma to Start a Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial with ATAC Candidate HDP-101
EQ
10:17aGruppo San Donato, Italy's leading private hospital group, and Kenya sign an agreement to strengthen the East African's local health care
GL
10:17aDGAP-ADHOC : Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh raises sales guidance for full-year 2021, EBIT margin guidance confirmed
DJ
10:16aFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : TSX eyes worst day in 5 months as energy stocks drop
RE
10:16aHOUSTON NATURAL RESOURCES : HNRC Projects Strong Second Quarter Earnings
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : China frictions steer electric automakers away from rare earth magnets
3FTSE 100 : FTSE 100 hits two-month low on virus, economic recovery fears
4AVIVA PLC : COVID-19 surge sparks bond rally, stocks on worst run in 18 months
5THE LATEST FROM LONDON: Freedom Day

HOT NEWS