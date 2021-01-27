Log in
EQS-News: China Renaissance Issued Updated report on iClick (NASDAQ: ICLK) Reiterated Buy and Raised Target Price from USUSD12.89 to USUSD17.80

01/27/2021 | 06:21am EST
EQS-News / 27/01/2021 / 19:19 UTC+8 
China Renaissance Issued Updated report on iClick (NASDAQ: ICLK) 
Reiterated Buy and Raised Target Price from USUSD12.89 to USUSD17.80 
 
China Renaissance issued an updated report on iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) on 27 January 2021, 
reiterating its Buy rating with a target price of USUSD17.80, which represents an upside of 28% from the closing price of 
USUSD13.96 as at 25 January 2021. 
China Renaissance believes the strategic partnership in product development and customer acquisition between Baozun ( 
NASDAQ: BZUN) is positive for iClick in three ways. 
1) The partnership should help integrate iClick's SaaS products with Baozun's ecommerce services to provide one-stop 
private domain digitalization solutions to merchants of different sizes. China Renaissance believes the integration 
progress should deepen iClick's understanding of merchants' demands and accelerate its R&D progress in standardized 
products. 
2) China Renaissance views the minimal overlap in customer base between the two companies should create customer 
acquisition synergies. For overall strategy with Enterprise Segment (SaaS), iClick will target to onboard Baozun's 
customers in luxury, food & beverages, cosmetics and premium clothing sub-sectors at first. China Renaissance believes 
customers added from Baozun could further lift overall ARPU given their relatively larger size. 
3) iClick and Baozun will also focus on generating new traffic for merchants across different channels, accelerating 
integration between private and public domain. This should allow more space for iClick to deploy and monetize its data 
analytics and marketing automation capabilities. China Renaissance sees a good opportunity for iClick to build up its 
GMV-based revenue model on top of its traditional fee-based revenue model for its Marketing Solution and Enterprise 
Solution. 
As a consequence, China Renaissance reiterates its Buy rating and increases the target price from USUSD12.89 to USUSD17.80. 
The target price is derived from 10.4x FY22E GP. 
 
27/01/2021 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2021 06:20 ET (11:20 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAOZUN INC. 35.02% 48 Delayed Quote.39.74%
CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED 21.32% 20.6 End-of-day quote.29.89%
ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED 3.44% 14.44 Delayed Quote.69.09%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.07% 13626.064934 Delayed Quote.5.08%
