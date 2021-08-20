Log in
EQS-News: EquityStory RS is a leading provider of IR services in Russia

08/20/2021 | 02:06pm EDT
EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: EQS Group Russia / Key word(s): Miscellaneous EquityStory RS is a leading provider of IR services in Russia 2021-08-20 / 21:05 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EquityStory RS is a leading provider of IR services in Russia

Moscow, Russia

EQS Group - is a leading worldwide provider of digital Investor Relations services.

Since 2008 EQS is present in Moscow and became a market leader providing IR services to around 80 public companies in Russia. Our core IR products and services include: ? EQS IR COCKPIT - the platform which brings together and coordinates investor data, contact management,disclosure obligations and news distribution in one tool. ? AUDIO and VIDEO WEBCASTS - professional platform that helps to conduct annual and quarterly investorscalls, Analysts Days and CMDs. ? IR TOOLS and IR WEBSITES - special stand-alone solutions or complex website development. ? ANNUAL AND CSR REPORTS - the most modern designs of printed and digital reports which are annually markedby international competitions and ratings.

EQS IR services were developed to improve the work of investor relations managers: with simple workflows, better results and added value for you and your investors.

We will be happy to For more information about EQS Group services please contact media-russia@eqs.com.

EQS Group Russia EquityStory RS Llc. 123001, Moscow

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-20 MSK Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1228038 2021-08-20 MSK

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1228038&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 20, 2021 14:05 ET (18:05 GMT)

