EQS-News: EquityStory RS is a leading provider of IR services in Russia

EquityStory RS is a leading provider of IR services in Russia

Moscow, Russia

EQS Group - is a leading worldwide provider of digital Investor Relations services.

Since 2008 EQS is present in Moscow and became a market leader providing IR services to around 80 public companies in Russia. Our core IR products and services include: ? EQS IR COCKPIT - the platform which brings together and coordinates investor data, contact management,disclosure obligations and news distribution in one tool. ? AUDIO and VIDEO WEBCASTS - professional platform that helps to conduct annual and quarterly investorscalls, Analysts Days and CMDs. ? IR TOOLS and IR WEBSITES - special stand-alone solutions or complex website development. ? ANNUAL AND CSR REPORTS - the most modern designs of printed and digital reports which are annually markedby international competitions and ratings.

EQS IR services were developed to improve the work of investor relations managers: with simple workflows, better results and added value for you and your investors.

We will be happy to For more information about EQS Group services please contact media-russia@eqs.com.

EQS Group Russia EquityStory RS Llc. 123001, Moscow

