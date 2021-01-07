Log in
EQS-News: FiCAS AG: Active Crypto ETP now available across Europe

01/07/2021 | 03:01am EST
 EQS Group-News: FiCAS AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Product 
Launch 
FiCAS AG: Active Crypto ETP now available across Europe 
 
2021-01-07 / 09:00 
 
*Press Release* 
 
*15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP now available across Europe* 
 
_- FiCAS has obtained approval and passporting of the Base Prospectus and 
other product documentation under EU law of its 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP 
(BTCA; ISIN CH0548689600), opening up European wide market access to the 
world's first actively managed crypto ETP for all investors_ 
 
_- Investors can purchase the 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP as simply as buying 
shares, through any broker or financial institution connected to SIX Swiss 
Exchange_ 
 
_- FiCAS launched its innovative ETP on 15 July 2020. AuM have exceeded USD 
5 million on _ 
_6January 2021 and the ETP displayed a performance since launch of nearly 
60%._ 
 
*Zug, Switzerland - January 7th - *FiCAS, the Swiss-based crypto investment 
management boutique, has secured regulatory approval and passporting for the 
Base Prospectus and accompanying product documentation under EU law for its 
15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP (BTCA; ISIN CH0548689600) - the world's first 
actively managed crypto exchange-traded product (ETP). This gives the green 
light for all types of investors in the EU to purchase the BTCA via their 
bank or broker. 
 
FiCAS first launched its ETP in Switzerland in July 2020, listing it on SIX 
Swiss Exchange. The EU-wide passporting will allow FiCAS to break into the 
wider EU marketplace and offer the ETP to a wider pool of investors outside 
of its native Swiss market. 
 
Ali Mizani Oskui, FiCAS Founder, said, "Gaining access to the EU marketplace 
marks a significant breakthrough in our mission to make the world's first 
actively managed - the 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP - available to retail and 
professional investors across Europe. Together with our partners, we are 
leading the charge in bringing about the adoption of crypto assets for all 
investors in Europe." 
 
Since launching the product on 15 July, assets under management have 
increased to over USD 5 million as of 6 January 2021 and the ETP has 
featured a performance of nearly 60%. FiCAS's 15 Active Crypto ETP is a 
discretionary-managed investment vehicle that does not track bitcoin or any 
combination of coins, but actively manages the investments across the top 15 
cryptocurrencies with a view to generate sustainable returns over a time 
horizon of 3 to 5 years. 
 
Actively managed by FiCAS, the BTCA successfully lowers the barriers to 
entry for the crypto market, providing investors with hassle-free exposure 
to crypto through fully regulated and secure means. The active allocation 
strategy of the BTCA shall allow the product's underlying portfolio to 
capture market price movements and changes in sentiment. 
 
### 
*About FiCAS AG* 
FiCAS is a Swiss-based crypto investment management boutique. The firm 
devised the 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP - the world's first actively-managed 
exchange traded product (ETP) featuring cryptocurrencies as underlying 
assets. FiCAS' discretionary investment strategy is based on fundamental and 
technical analysis, proprietary algorithms and quant signals, and 
experienced analysts. FiCAS' founder, Ali Mizani Oskui, has a proven track 
record of outperforming crypto market trends. The portfolio he managed from 
October 2015 to January 2018 achieved 210% performance compared to Bitcoin 
holding strategy returns during the same period, audited by a 'Big Four' 
consultancy firm. Founded in 2019, FiCAS is led by a team of professionals 
with deep expertise in both cryptofinance and traditional finance. 
 
*About the 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP* 
The 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP is the world's first actively managed 
exchange traded product (ETP) featuring cryptocurrencies as underlying 
assets, listed on SIX. The discretionary ETP, issued by Bitcoin Capital AG 
and managed by FiCAS AG, trades the top 15 cryptocurrencies with the aim to 
deliver enhanced returns for clients via active trading and risk management. 
The ETP is available to both retail and professional investors in 
Switzerland and in the EU to purchase through any broker or financial 
institution with access to the Swiss exchanges. 
 
For further information on FiCAS or the 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP, visit 
www.ficas.com [1] or follow us on Twitter @Ficas_ltd [2]. 
 
*For Media Enquiries* 
Darko Novakovic 
E: darko.novakovic@ficas.com 
T: +41 41 720 40 06 
 
*Disclaimers* 
Past performance, returns of FiCAS and its founder and correct price 
predictions by FiCAS's founder are not necessarily indicative of future 
results. The information contained herein is not for release, publication or 
distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into 
Australia, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, 
United Kingdom, United States or such other countries or otherwise in such 
circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be 
unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to 
sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, 
any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or 
sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or 
qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. 
This communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in 
the United States. Any securities pursuant to this communication have not 
been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as 
amended (the "Securities Act") or under the applicable securities laws of 
any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or 
indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit 
of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a 
transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities 
Act. The investment product described in this press release is intended for 
retail, professional and institutional investors in Switzerland, 
Liechtenstein, and in the European Union. 
 
www.ficas.com 
 
End of Media Release 
Language:    English 
Company:     FiCAS AG 
             Gubelstrasse 24 
             6300 Switzerland 
             Switzerland 
Phone:       +41 41 720 40 06 
E-mail:      info@ficas.com 
ISIN:        CH0548689600 
Listed:      BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1158928 
 
End of News EQS Group News Service 
 
1158928 2021-01-07 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2be5621c7a8e0e76b61d3ab16dd1e336&application_id=1158928&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7146d1c54337d61d57241c539dcd1c3f&application_id=1158928&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2021 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

