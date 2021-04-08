EQS-News: FiCAS AG's World's First Actively Managed Crypto ETP now listed at the Börse Stuttgart

EQS Group-News: FiCAS AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain FiCAS AG's World's First Actively Managed Crypto ETP now listed at the Börse Stuttgart 2021-04-08 / 10:44 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FiCAS AG's World's First Actively Managed Crypto ETP now listed at the Börse Stuttgart - 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP can now be bought at the Börse Stuttgart by European retail and institutional investors through their bank or broker (WKN A3GQYG / ISIN CH0548689600). Zug, Switzerland - 8 April 2021 - FiCAS AG's landmark "15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP" is now listed at the Börse Stuttgart under WKN A3GQYG and ISIN CH0548689600. Ali Mizani Oskui, the founder of FiCAS AG, said, "We are delighted that our unique actively-managed cryptocurrencies investment vehicle is now listed at the Börse Stuttgart. Germany is home to leading financial institutions and also to people who are well-aware of the benefits of diversifying the portfolios in the cryptocurrencies asset class. The listing at Börse Stuttgart simplifies the access to our unique product by German and EU investors more broadly". Since launch on 15 July 2020, FiCAS AG assets under management have grown to over CHF 15 Mio. and the product has scored a 250% performance. FiCAS AG continues to implement its active trading strategy predicated over a period of 3 to 5 years and focused not on replicating a coin holding strategy but on increasing the NAV of the product by actively trading the top 15 cryptocurrencies irrespective from their specific paths and denominations. Key Data on 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP ISIN: CH0548689600 Valor: 54868960 WKN: A3GQYG Listing: Börse Stuttgart / SIX Swiss Exchange Denomination: 1 Unit Minimum trade size: 1 unit Maturity: open-ended Base Currency: EUR / USD / CHF

About FiCAS AG

FiCAS is a Swiss-based crypto investment management boutique. The firm devised the 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP - the world's first actively-managed exchange-traded product (ETP) featuring cryptocurrencies as underlying assets. FiCAS's discretionary investment strategy is based on fundamental and technical analysis, proprietary algorithms, and the quant signals of experienced analysts. FiCAS's founder, Ali Mizani Oskui, has a proven track record of outperforming crypto market trends. The portfolio he managed from October 2015 to January 2018 achieved 110% outperformance compared to the Bitcoin holding strategy returns during the same period, as audited by a 'Big Four' consultancy firm. Founded in 2019, FiCAS is led by a team of professionals with deep expertise in both crypto finance and traditional finance.

About the 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP

The 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP is the world's first actively managed exchange-traded product (ETP) featuring cryptocurrencies as underlying assets, listed on SIX Swiss Exchange and Börse Stuttgart. The discretionarily managed ETP, issued by Bitcoin Capital AG and managed by FiCAS AG, trades the top 15 cryptocurrencies with the aim to deliver enhanced returns for clients via portfolio diversification, active trading, and downside risk management. The ETP is available to both retail and professional investors in Switzerland, Liechtenstein and in the EU to purchase through any broker, bank, or financial institution with access to Börse Stuttgart or the SIX Swiss Exchange in CHF, USD, and EUR.

For further information on FiCAS or the 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP, visit www.ficas.com or follow us on Twitter @Ficas_ltd.

For Media Enquiries Darko Novakovic E: darko.novakovic@ficas.com T: +41 41 720 40 06

Disclaimers Past performance, returns generated through FiCAS and its founder's management strategy, and correct price predictions by FiCAS' founder are not necessarily indicative of future results. The information contained herein is not for release, publication, or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, United Kingdom, United States, or such other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Any securities pursuant to this communication have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The investment product described in this press release is intended for retail, professional and institutional investors in Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and in the European Union (excl. Hungary). www.ficas.com FiCAS listed at the Stuttgart Exchange ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional features: File: FiCAS Product Factsheet -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: FiCAS AG Gubelstrasse 24 6300 Switzerland Switzerland Phone: +41 41 720 40 06 E-mail: info@ficas.com ISIN: CH0548689600 Listed: BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1182364 End of News EQS Group News Service =------------

1182364 2021-04-08

