EQS-News: Jefferies issued updated report on iClick (NASDAQ: ICLK) with Buy rating and target price at US$12

EQS-News / 07/01/2021 / 12:17 UTC+8 Jefferies issued updated report on iClick (NASDAQ: ICLK) with Buy rating and target price at US$12 Jefferies issued an updated report on iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) with Buy rating and a target price of US$12, representing an upside of 52.9% from the closing price of US$7.85 as at 4 January 2021. Jefferies believes that iClick has a clear strategy in 2021. Total revenue is expected to grow by 24% YoY to US$310 million, of which, marketing and enterprise solution are expected to grow at 13% YoY and 109% YoY, respectively. As China is still in the early stage of SaaS development, enterprise solutions are expected to remain in an investment cycle. Leveraging the increase in number of customers, opportunities of standardized offerings to mid-end customers and solid renewal rate from existing customers, fast growth momentum is expected from Enterprise Solution in 2021. Together with the scalability of the online marketing business, adjusted EBITDA is expected to maintain fast growth and reach US$25 million in 2021 with margin enhancement of 2p.p. YoY to 8%. The target price of US$12 is based on 3.2x 2021 Price to Sales. File: Jefferies issued updated report on iClick (NASDAQ: ICLK) with Buy rating and target price at US$12 [1] 07/01/2021 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a096976a0e2213014cd31615b8381ec6&application_id=1158921&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2021 23:17 ET (04:17 GMT)