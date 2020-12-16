Log in
EQS-News: Kerry Express announces the IPOs price of 28 baht per share and expects to ring the SET's bell on 24th December

12/16/2020 | 01:50am EST
EQS-News / 16/12/2020 / 14:49 UTC+8 
 
Kerry Express announces the IPOs price of 28 baht per share and expects to 
ring the SET's bell on 24th December 
 
Kerry Express, Thailand's leading parcel express brand announces the pricing 
of its initial public offering of 300 million shares at a price of 28 baht 
per share, the highest price of the offering price range. The shares are 
expected to start trading on The Stock Exchange of Thailand on 24th December 
2020, under the ticker symbol "KEX". Kerry Express had received very strong 
investor interest with more than 23 times oversubscription from 
institutional investors and approximately 10 times oversubscription from 
cornerstone investors. The proceeds from the offering are intended to be 
used for Kerry Express's express delivery network expansion and investments 
in its transportation network to enhance its operational efficiency, in the 
development of IT systems, the repayment of existing indebtedness to banks 
and as working capital for business operations. 
 
Ms. Veena Lertnimitr, Director, SCB Securities Company Limited, the 
company's joint lead underwriter and joint bookrunner, and Mr. Prasert 
Tantayawit, Managing Director, Investment Banking Department, Maybank Kim 
Eng Securities (Thailand) Plc., another joint lead underwriter and joint 
bookrunner shared that the overwhelming interest from investors, came 
particularly from institutional investors whom have over-subscribed by 
approximately more than 23 times at the higher end of the IPO price range. 
The outcome reflects investors' confidence in Kerry Express as the market 
leader in express parcel delivery with outstanding business performance and 
very strong brand recognition. 
 
Citigroup and Credit Suisse led the international sales of the IPO as joint 
bookrunners. 
 
*These materials are not an offer for sale of the Securities in the United 
States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent 
registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act 
of 1933, as amended. The issuer does not intend to register any portion of 
the offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of 
Securities in the United States. No money, securities or other consideration 
is being solicited by this communication or the information contained herein 
and, if sent in response to this communication or the information contained 
herein, will not be accepted. It may be unlawful to distribute these 
materials in certain jurisdictions. These materials are not for distribution 
in the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia. The information in these 
materials does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United 
States, Canada, Japan or Australia. 
 
File: Kerry Express announces the IPOs price of 28 baht per share and 
expects to ring the SET's bell on 24th December [1] 
 
16/12/2020 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS 
Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
Media archive at www.todayir.com 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=34df26bf3a7c847adcc694d87cdaffa3&application_id=1155532&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2020 01:49 ET (06:49 GMT)

