EQS-News: Kerry Express announces the IPOs price of 28 baht per share and expects to ring the SET's bell on 24th December

Kerry Express announces the IPOs price of 28 baht per share and expects to
ring the SET's bell on 24th December
Kerry Express, Thailand's leading parcel express brand announces the pricing
of its initial public offering of 300 million shares at a price of 28 baht
per share, the highest price of the offering price range. The shares are
expected to start trading on The Stock Exchange of Thailand on 24th December
2020, under the ticker symbol "KEX". Kerry Express had received very strong
investor interest with more than 23 times oversubscription from
institutional investors and approximately 10 times oversubscription from
cornerstone investors. The proceeds from the offering are intended to be
used for Kerry Express's express delivery network expansion and investments
in its transportation network to enhance its operational efficiency, in the
development of IT systems, the repayment of existing indebtedness to banks
and as working capital for business operations.
Ms. Veena Lertnimitr, Director, SCB Securities Company Limited, the
company's joint lead underwriter and joint bookrunner, and Mr. Prasert
Tantayawit, Managing Director, Investment Banking Department, Maybank Kim
Eng Securities (Thailand) Plc., another joint lead underwriter and joint
bookrunner shared that the overwhelming interest from investors, came
particularly from institutional investors whom have over-subscribed by
approximately more than 23 times at the higher end of the IPO price range.
The outcome reflects investors' confidence in Kerry Express as the market
leader in express parcel delivery with outstanding business performance and
very strong brand recognition.
Citigroup and Credit Suisse led the international sales of the IPO as joint
bookrunners.
*These materials are not an offer for sale of the Securities in the United
States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent
registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act
of 1933, as amended. The issuer does not intend to register any portion of
the offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of
Securities in the United States. No money, securities or other consideration
is being solicited by this communication or the information contained herein
and, if sent in response to this communication or the information contained
herein, will not be accepted. It may be unlawful to distribute these
materials in certain jurisdictions. These materials are not for distribution
in the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia. The information in these
materials does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United
States, Canada, Japan or Australia.
