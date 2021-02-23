Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EQS-News : Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification

02/23/2021 | 03:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification 
2021-02-23 / 09:50 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act 
Nordea Bank Abp 
Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements 
23 February 2021 at 9.30 EET 
Nordea Bank Abp has on 22 February 2021 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets 
Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has 
fallen below the threshold of 5 per cent on 19 February 2021. 
The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 4,049,951,919. 
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds: 
                                              % of shares and    % of shares and voting rights through Total of both in 
                                              voting rights      financial instruments                 % (A + B) 
                                              (total of A)       (total of B) 
Resulting situation on the date on which      Below 5%           Below 5%                              Below 5% 
threshold was crossed or reached 
Position of previous notification (if         5.02%              0.06%                                 5.08% 
applicable) Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights 
Class/type of           Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights 
shares                  Direct      Indirect               Direct    Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) (SMA 9:5)   (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)      (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 
FI4000297767                        Below 5%                         Below 5% 
SUBTOTAL A              Below 5%                           Below 5% B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a 
Type of financial      Expiration Exercise/     Physical or cash      Number of shares and       % of shares and voting 
instrument             date       Conversion    settlement            voting rights              rights 
                                  period 
American 
Depository             N/A        N/A           Physical              Below 5%                   Below 5% 
Receipt (US65558R1095) 
CFD                    N/A        N/A           Cash                  Below 5%                   Below 5% 
                                                SUBTOTAL B            Below 5%                   Below 5% The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held: 
Name                                        % of shares and       % of shares and voting rights through       Total of 
                                            voting rights         financial instruments                       both 
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.                                                                                     Below 5% 
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC                                                                          Below 5% 
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)                                                                          Below 5% 
Limited 
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia)                                                                   Below 5% 
Limited 
BlackRock International Limited                                                                               Below 5% 
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,                                                                        Below 5% 
National Association 
BlackRock Fund Advisors                                                                                       Below 5% 
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                                                                          Below 5% 
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia                                                                         Below 5% 
Limited 
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG                                                                     Below 5% 
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited                                                                     Below 5% 
BlackRock Advisors, LLC                                                                                       Below 5% 
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited                                                                               Below 5% 
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited                                                                                 Below 5% 
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                                                                  Below 5% 
Aperio Holdings, LLC                                                                                          Below 5% For further information: Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 53008011 Group Communication, +358104168023 or press@nordea.com The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 9.30 EET on 23 February 2021.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Nordea Bank Abp 
              Smålandsgatan 17 
              105 71 Stockholm 
              Sweden 
ISIN:         CH0284415681 
Valor:        A1Z2TU 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1170391 
 
End of News   EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1170391 2021-02-23

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 23, 2021 03:52 ET (08:52 GMT)

Latest news "Companies"
03:58aUMICORE : Acquisition of own shares
PU
03:58aSPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : Expands International Footprint, Bringing Audio to 80+ New Markets
PU
03:58aNTSB : Flight 328 engine shows signs of 'metal fatigue'
AQ
03:58aAKZO NOBEL N : Share buyback overview (February 15, 2021 – February 19, 2021)
PU
03:58aPRESS RELEASE : HeidelbergCement closes 2020 financial year with record results
PU
03:57aAVIVA : sells French business to Macif's Aéma Groupe for $3.9 billion
RE
03:57aSIEMENS AG : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
03:56aFLSMIDTH : NOTICE TO CONVENE the Annual General Meeting of FLSmidth & Co. A/S
AQ
03:55aPFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY : Q4
PU
03:55aHSBC : Sharpens Focus on Asia -- 2nd Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"