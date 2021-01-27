Log in
EQS-News: Pacific Green Enters Into a Framework Agreement With Sinopec to Work on a Portfolio of Projects That Include Onshore and Offshore Wind Power, Photovoltaic Power and Comprehensive Energy Utilization

01/27/2021 | 12:10am EST
EQS-News / 27/01/2021 / 13:09 UTC+8 
Pacific Green Enters Into a Framework Agreement With Sinopec to Work on a Portfolio of Projects That Include Onshore 
and Offshore Wind Power, Photovoltaic Power and Comprehensive Energy Utilization 
DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Pacific Green," 
(OTCQB:PGTK)) is pleased to announce that a wholly owned subsidiary of Pacific Green Technologies (Shanghai) Co. 
Limited has signed a Framework Agreement (the "Agreement") with SINOPEC Star Co., Ltd. ("SINOPEC Star"), a subsidiary 
of SINOPEC, the world's largest oil refining, gas and petrochemical conglomerate headquartered in Beijing to provide 
design, development engineering and consulting services. 
The Agreement provides for Pacific Green to work alongside SINOPEC Star on a portfolio of projects in the areas of 
Onshore and Offshore Wind Power, Photovoltaic Power and Comprehensive Energy Utilization, as SINOPEC seeks to expand 
its renewable energy portfolio. The Agreement is effective until 1 December 2022. 
Scott Poulter, Pacific Green's Chief Executive commented: "The Framework Agreement covers a portfolio of exciting 
projects and it is a great honour to have been engaged to work alongside SINOPEC Star's excellent team." 
Scott added: "Pacific Green's technologies, particularly in the solar power, desalination and battery energy storage 
system (BESS) sectors, provide the perfect solution to the world's growing demand for renewables and the increasing 
involvement of the oil majors in renewable and sustainable energy." 
About Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. 
Pacific Green Technologies Inc. is focused on addressing the world's need for cleaner and more sustainable energy. The 
Company offers BESS and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) energy solutions to complement its marine environmental 
technologies and emissions control divisions. 
For more information, visit PGTK's website: 
www.pacificgreentechnologies.com 
About SINOPEC Star: 
SINOPEC Star is a subsidiary of SINOPEC, the world's largest oil refining, gas and petrochemical conglomerate 
headquartered in Beijing and listed in Hong Kong, its shares also being traded on the New York and Shanghai stock 
exchanges. 
SINOPEC Star is based in Beijing and focused on clean energy such as geothermal, waste heat, solar energy and natural 
gas comprehensive utilization. 
Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: 
This news release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States 
Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this news release which 
are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, 
expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things,?the 
ongoing effects of the pandemic on delays and orders regarding Pacific Green's technologies, potential business 
developments around the world and future interest in our green technologies. 
Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such 
factors include, among others, general economic and political conditions, the continuation of the Agreement with 
SINOPEC Star, and the ongoing impact of the pandemic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this 
news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual 
results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, 
plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such 
beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all the information set 
forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the 
most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the 
Securities and Exchange Commission. 
Contact: 
Scott Poulter, Chairman & CEO 
Pacific Green Technologies 
T: +1 (302) 601-4659 
SOURCE: Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. 
 
27/01/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2021 00:09 ET (05:09 GMT)

