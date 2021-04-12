Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EQS-News: PolyPeptide Group plans IPO and listing -2-

04/12/2021 | 01:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
initiatives, which are leveraging economies of scale, as well as optimizing capacity utilization, all of which have 
resulted in a strong Adjusted EBITDA^1 of EUR 62.0 million for 2020, representing a 2018-2020 CAGR of 22.4% and an 
Adjusted EBITDA margin^[3] for 2020 of 27.8%. Furthermore, the Group has consistently delivered strong cash flows over 
the last three years. 
Growth strategy based on innovation, operational excellence and expansion into adjacent areas 
PolyPeptide's strategy is to capitalize on multiple avenues of growth from innovation and future expansion into 
adjacent areas. In order to keep abreast of industry developments as well as to accommodate the rapidly changing needs 
of customers, the Group is investing in technology and engages in continuous innovation to improve its peptide 
manufacturing processes. These investments focus on the optimization of existing techniques and capacity, the 
introduction of new technologies as well as digitalization through in-line monitoring and automation. The strategy also 
includes a commitment to "going green", whereby a key focus is the development and application of greener solutions 
across the peptide manufacturing process. Recently, the Group has also expanded its product offering into adjacent 
areas, specifically the contract manufacturing of oligonucleotides, which are increasingly being incorporated into 
innovative DNA and RNA-based therapeutics, as well as the manufacturing of personalized medicine in the form of 
neoantigen therapies. 
Highly qualified workforce and experienced management team with deep industry experience 
PolyPeptide's highly qualified workforce is led by an experienced management team with deep industry expertise. In 
2020, the Group employed 910 FTEs across its global operations, of which 66% had academic degrees and 7% had doctorate 
degrees in their respective fields. In order to remain innovative and agile, the Group aims to continue attracting, 
recruiting and retaining top talent across its operations through promoting and adhering to a culture of excellence. 
The Executive Committee of PolyPeptide Group is composed of Jane Salik (Chief Executive Officer), Jan Fuhr Miller 
(Chief Financial Officer), Jan Christensen (Global Director Sales and Marketing), and Daniel Lasanow (Global Director 
Operations). As from the date of listing, Jane Salik will be succeeded as CEO by Raymond de Vré, who joined the company 
on 1 April 2021. In addition to her role as a member of the Board of Directors, Jane Salik will remain part of the 
Executive Committee during a transition period planned to end with the announcement of PolyPeptide's 2021 half-year 
results. 
The Board of Directors of PolyPeptide Group is composed of Peter Wilden (Chairman), Patrick Aebischer (Vice Chairman 
and Lead Independent Director), Beat In-Albon (independent member), Jane Salik (member), Erik Schropp (member) and 
Philippe Weber (independent member). 
Outline of the intended IPO 
The planned IPO on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX) is a natural next step in PolyPeptide's development and is intended 
to enhance the Group's global profile and financial flexibility. The offering is expected to consist of up to 40% of 
the company's post-IPO share capital (including any potential over-allotment option), comprising the placement of 
existing shares as well as a primary offering. Net proceeds are expected to be used to accelerate ongoing capital 
expenditures, to advance the Group's expansion into adjacent business areas (i.e. oligonucleotides, neoantigen 
therapies) and, over the longer term, to potentially pursue other organic and non-organic growth opportunities. 
Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners for the 
planned IPO. Berenberg, Danske Bank and Zürcher Kantonalbank are acting as Joint Bookrunners. Rothschild & Co. is 
acting as independent financial adviser to PolyPeptide Group. 
Contact 
PolyPeptide Group 
Michael Stäheli, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications 
michael.staeheli@polypeptide.com 
+41 41 723 20 34 
Lemongrass Communications 
karin.rhomberg@lemongrass.agency, andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency 
+41 44 202 52 00 
About PolyPeptide Group 
PolyPeptide is a Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) focusing on proprietary and generic GMP-grade 
peptides used by pharmaceutical and biotech companies in approved pharmaceutical products, drugs in clinical 
development as well as in generic products. Dating back to 1952, PolyPeptide today manufactures around one-half of all 
currently approved peptide drug substances with a global footprint of six GMP-certified facilities in Europe, the U.S. 
and India. As a multinational company with more than 900 employees, its diversity brings breadth, depth of knowledge 
and experience to the group. PolyPeptide has grown organically and by selective acquisition of existing expertise, 
culminating in its position today as a leader in outsourced peptide manufacturing. For more information, visit 
polypeptide.com. 
PolyPeptide Group AG, Dammstrasse 19, CH-6300 Zug 
Disclaimer 
This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for shares. This document is 
not a prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and not a prospectus under any other applicable 
laws. Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which 
this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the 
solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to 
registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction. 
A decision to invest in securities of PolyPeptide Group should be based exclusively on the issue and listing prospectus 
published by PolyPeptide Group AG (the "Company") for such purpose. 
This document is not for publication or distribution in the United States of America (including its territories and 
possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Japan or Australia or any other 
jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to 
subscribe for or purchase any securities in such countries or in any other jurisdiction into which the same would be 
unlawful. In particular, the document and the information contained herein should not be distributed or otherwise 
transmitted into the United States of America or to publications with a general circulation in the United States of 
America. The securities referred to herein (the "Securities") have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. 
Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the laws of any state, and may not be offered or sold in 
the United States of America absent registration under or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. 
There will be no public offering of the Securities in the United States of America. 
This document does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/ 
1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "UK Prospectus 
Regulation") of the Securities in the United Kingdom (the "UK"). Any offers of the Securities in the UK will be made 
pursuant to an exemption under the UK Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of 
the Securities. In the UK, this document is only addressed to qualified investors within the meaning of the UK 
Prospectus Regulation. In addition, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who 
are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) to investment professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial 
Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "FSMA Order") or (iii) persons falling within 
Articles 49(2)(a) to (d), "high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc." of the FSMA Order, and (iv) 
persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity within the meaning of Section 21 of the 
Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 may otherwise be lawfully communicated or caused to be communicated (all such 
persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The Securities are only available to, and any invitation, 
offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such Securities will be engaged in only with, relevant 
persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. 
This document does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/ 
1129 of the European Union, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation") in any member state of the European Economic Area 
(the "EEA"). Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under the 
Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities. In any member state of 
the EEA, this document is only addressed to qualified investors in that relevant member state within the meaning of the 
Prospectus Regulation. 
Identification of Target Market 
Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets 
in financial instruments, as amended ("MiFID II"); (b) articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/ 
593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance 
Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any 
"manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect 
thereto, the Securities have been subject to a product approval process by each underwriter established in the EEA,

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2021 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -2.33% 9.796 Delayed Quote.-14.07%
DANSKE BANK A/S 0.74% 122.2 Delayed Quote.21.41%
EXCELLENCE S.A. 1.94% 0.341 End-of-day quote.48.26%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.65% 80.72 Delayed Quote.17.79%
ROTHSCHILD & CO -0.16% 31.15 Real-time Quote.20.27%
Latest news "Companies"
01:31aNORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA  : - Final results of the repair offering
AQ
01:31aNORSE ATLANTIC ASA : Stabilisation and over-allotment notice
AQ
01:31aPRESS RELEASE  : creditshelf: Q1 2021 strongest quarter in company history
DJ
01:31aCREDITSHELF : Q1 2021 strongest quarter in company history
EQ
01:31aDGAP-CMS  : Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
DJ
01:30aGC RIEBER SHIPPING : Shearwater GeoServices wins 3D Survey in Vietnam
AQ
01:30aBIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL  : partner Oncurious NV presents Phase I data on TB-403 in pediatric cancer
AQ
01:30aEQT  : Invitation to presentation of EQT AB's Q1 2021 announcement
AQ
01:30aMCPHY ENERGY  : is participating at the Hanover fair and will present its projects with the APEX Group for its zero-carbon hydrogen plant
AQ
01:30aGRANDVISION  : announces carve-out of Rotter Y Krauss as part of Chilean market regulator approval for transaction between EssilorLuxottica and HAL
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FED'S POWELL: U.S. economy at an 'inflection point' - CBS '60 Minutes'
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : in talks to buy AI firm Nuance Communications for about $16 billion -sourc..
3Confidence among UK finance chiefs hits record high - Deloitte
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : Swiss watchdog asked Credit Suisse on Greensill risks - SonntagsZeitu..
5Gojek and Tokopedia close to creating Indonesian tech champion -sources
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ