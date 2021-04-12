EQS-News: PolyPeptide Group plans IPO and listing -2

initiatives, which are leveraging economies of scale, as well as optimizing capacity utilization, all of which have resulted in a strong Adjusted EBITDA^1 of EUR 62.0 million for 2020, representing a 2018-2020 CAGR of 22.4% and an Adjusted EBITDA margin^[3] for 2020 of 27.8%. Furthermore, the Group has consistently delivered strong cash flows over the last three years. Growth strategy based on innovation, operational excellence and expansion into adjacent areas PolyPeptide's strategy is to capitalize on multiple avenues of growth from innovation and future expansion into adjacent areas. In order to keep abreast of industry developments as well as to accommodate the rapidly changing needs of customers, the Group is investing in technology and engages in continuous innovation to improve its peptide manufacturing processes. These investments focus on the optimization of existing techniques and capacity, the introduction of new technologies as well as digitalization through in-line monitoring and automation. The strategy also includes a commitment to "going green", whereby a key focus is the development and application of greener solutions across the peptide manufacturing process. Recently, the Group has also expanded its product offering into adjacent areas, specifically the contract manufacturing of oligonucleotides, which are increasingly being incorporated into innovative DNA and RNA-based therapeutics, as well as the manufacturing of personalized medicine in the form of neoantigen therapies. Highly qualified workforce and experienced management team with deep industry experience PolyPeptide's highly qualified workforce is led by an experienced management team with deep industry expertise. In 2020, the Group employed 910 FTEs across its global operations, of which 66% had academic degrees and 7% had doctorate degrees in their respective fields. In order to remain innovative and agile, the Group aims to continue attracting, recruiting and retaining top talent across its operations through promoting and adhering to a culture of excellence. The Executive Committee of PolyPeptide Group is composed of Jane Salik (Chief Executive Officer), Jan Fuhr Miller (Chief Financial Officer), Jan Christensen (Global Director Sales and Marketing), and Daniel Lasanow (Global Director Operations). As from the date of listing, Jane Salik will be succeeded as CEO by Raymond de Vré, who joined the company on 1 April 2021. In addition to her role as a member of the Board of Directors, Jane Salik will remain part of the Executive Committee during a transition period planned to end with the announcement of PolyPeptide's 2021 half-year results. The Board of Directors of PolyPeptide Group is composed of Peter Wilden (Chairman), Patrick Aebischer (Vice Chairman and Lead Independent Director), Beat In-Albon (independent member), Jane Salik (member), Erik Schropp (member) and Philippe Weber (independent member). Outline of the intended IPO The planned IPO on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX) is a natural next step in PolyPeptide's development and is intended to enhance the Group's global profile and financial flexibility. The offering is expected to consist of up to 40% of the company's post-IPO share capital (including any potential over-allotment option), comprising the placement of existing shares as well as a primary offering. Net proceeds are expected to be used to accelerate ongoing capital expenditures, to advance the Group's expansion into adjacent business areas (i.e. oligonucleotides, neoantigen therapies) and, over the longer term, to potentially pursue other organic and non-organic growth opportunities. Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners for the planned IPO. Berenberg, Danske Bank and Zürcher Kantonalbank are acting as Joint Bookrunners. Rothschild & Co. is acting as independent financial adviser to PolyPeptide Group. Contact PolyPeptide Group Michael Stäheli, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications michael.staeheli@polypeptide.com +41 41 723 20 34 Lemongrass Communications karin.rhomberg@lemongrass.agency, andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency +41 44 202 52 00 About PolyPeptide Group PolyPeptide is a Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) focusing on proprietary and generic GMP-grade peptides used by pharmaceutical and biotech companies in approved pharmaceutical products, drugs in clinical development as well as in generic products. Dating back to 1952, PolyPeptide today manufactures around one-half of all currently approved peptide drug substances with a global footprint of six GMP-certified facilities in Europe, the U.S. and India. As a multinational company with more than 900 employees, its diversity brings breadth, depth of knowledge and experience to the group. PolyPeptide has grown organically and by selective acquisition of existing expertise, culminating in its position today as a leader in outsourced peptide manufacturing. For more information, visit polypeptide.com. PolyPeptide Group AG, Dammstrasse 19, CH-6300 Zug Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction. A decision to invest in securities of PolyPeptide Group should be based exclusively on the issue and listing prospectus published by PolyPeptide Group AG (the "Company") for such purpose. This document is not for publication or distribution in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in such countries or in any other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. In particular, the document and the information contained herein should not be distributed or otherwise transmitted into the United States of America or to publications with a general circulation in the United States of America. The securities referred to herein (the "Securities") have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the laws of any state, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration under or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the Securities in the United States of America. This document does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/ 1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "UK Prospectus Regulation") of the Securities in the United Kingdom (the "UK"). Any offers of the Securities in the UK will be made pursuant to an exemption under the UK Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities. In the UK, this document is only addressed to qualified investors within the meaning of the UK Prospectus Regulation. In addition, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) to investment professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "FSMA Order") or (iii) persons falling within Articles 49(2)(a) to (d), "high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc." of the FSMA Order, and (iv) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity within the meaning of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 may otherwise be lawfully communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The Securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such Securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. This document does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/ 1129 of the European Union, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities. In any member state of the EEA, this document is only addressed to qualified investors in that relevant member state within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. Identification of Target Market Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as amended ("MiFID II"); (b) articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/ 593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the Securities have been subject to a product approval process by each underwriter established in the EEA,

