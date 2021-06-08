Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EQS-News: ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. Update on Status of Pending Merger

06/08/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
EQS-News / 08/06/2021 / 19:30 EST/EDT 
ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. 
Update on Status of Pending Merger 
 
SAN CLEMENTE, CA and SAN DIEGO, CA - June 8, 2021 - ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCQB: RSLS) and Obalon Therapeutics, 
Inc. (Nasdaq: OBLN) announced today that the parties anticipate the closing of their previously announced merger to 
occur promptly after approval of their pending Nasdaq listing application. While there can be no assurance that the 
listing application will be approved, Nasdaq approval is the sole remaining condition to closing in the merger 
agreement (other than conditions that the parties anticipate being satisfied at the closing). Upon the closing of the 
merger, shares of common stock of the combined company are expected to commence trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market 
under the name ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and the trading symbol "RSLS." 
 
At a special meeting of stockholders of ReShape held on May 13, 2021, ReShape's stockholders approved the merger and 
the other transactions contemplated by the definitive merger agreement. At a special meeting of stockholders of Obalon 
held on May 25, 2021, Obalon's stockholders approved the issuance of shares of Obalon's common stock to the 
stockholders of ReShape and an amendment to Obalon's certificate of incorporation to authorize the Obalon board of 
directors to effect a reverse stock split. 
 
About ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 
 
ReShape Lifesciences is America's premier weight-loss solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven 
products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band(R) and associated 
program provide minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical 
stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest(TM) System is an investigational 
(outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, 
emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps obese and morbidly obese 
patients with rapid weight loss without permanently changing patient anatomy. The recently launched ReShapeCare(TM) 
Virtual health coaching program is a virtual telehealth weight management program that supports lifestyle changes for 
all weight-loss patients, to help them keep the weight off over time. 
 
About Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. 
 
Obalon Therapeutics is a San Diego-based company focused on developing and commercializing novel technologies for 
weight loss. 
 
 
Forward-Looking Statements 
 
Certain statements contained in this document are "forward-looking statements." Examples of such statements include, 
but are not limited to, statements relating to the anticipated timing and completion of the proposed merger and the 
combined company's listing on the NASDAQ Stock Market after closing of the proposed merger. ReShape and/or Obalon may 
not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the 
forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements 
are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance 
could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, 
without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with the ability to consummate the proposed reverse stock split 
and merger through the process being conducted by ReShape and Obalon. ReShape and Obalon disclaim any intent or 
obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on 
which they were made. 
 
ReShape Contact: 
Thomas Stankovich 
Chief Financial Officer 
ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 
949-276-6042 
tstankovich@ReShapeLifesci.com 
 
ReShape Investor Contact: 
James Salierno/Daniel Kontoh-Boateng 
The Ruth Group 
646-536-7028/7019 
jsalierno@theruthgroup.com 
dboateng@theruthgroup.com 
 
 
 
08/06/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1205216&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2021 19:30 ET (23:30 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.09% 34599.82 Delayed Quote.13.56%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.31% 13924.910982 Delayed Quote.7.71%
OBALON THERAPEUTICS -3.19% 3.34 Delayed Quote.122.67%
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pAECON  : hosts virtual 2021 Annual General Meeting - Scott Thon appointed to Aecon's Board of Directors
AQ
05:58pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Romeo Power, Inc. f/k/a RMG Acquisition Corp. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – RMO
GL
05:58pEXPLAINER : Why a rural pipeline is a climate battleground
AQ
05:56pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Intrusion Inc. - INTZ
GL
05:55pCYBER SECURITY 1  : CYBER1 publishes annual report for 2020
PU
05:54pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Danimer Scientific, Inc.  of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – DNMR
GL
05:53pOne password allowed hackers to disrupt Colonial Pipeline, CEO tells senators
RE
05:53pMICRON TECHNOLOGY  : Hisashi Hisamatsu on Boosting Battery Life With 1α Mobile Memory
PU
05:51pNATIONAL PET APPRECIATION WEEK : Why We Love Our Pets...
PU
05:51pSALMAR  : Private placement successfully completed
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. approval of Biogen Alzheimer's drug sends shares soaring, hailed as 'big day" for patients
2MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Bitcoin falls to 3-week low as IRS seeks approval fo..
3Oil rises as Iranian supply not seen returning soon
4FACTBOX-Biden supply-chain review yields measures on China
5FX volatility low, dollar up slightly as investors wait on inflation

HOT NEWS