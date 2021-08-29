EQS-News : Sinopec Records 2021 Interim Net Profit -2

In the first half of 2021, in view of rising domestic refined oil products consumption, the Company leveraged our advantage of integrated production and marketing network to expand markets, resulting in an elevation of quality and scale. We adopted targeted marketing strategy, and focused on differentiated marketing. We consolidated our resources of customers and marketing throughout the country, and continuously improved the quality of our services. We optimised the network layout to reach end users, accelerated the construction of integrated energy service stations offering petrol, gas, hydrogen, power, and non-fuel services, and put our first carbon-neutral station and BIPV (building integrated photo-voltaic) station into operation. In the first half of 2021, total sales volume of refined oil products was 109 million tonnes, up by 2.0% year on year, of which domestic sales volume accounted for 84.01 million tonnes, an increase of 8.1% year on year. The Company strengthened the development and marketing of company-owned brands, actively explored emerging business models such as car services, fast food, and advertising, and speed up the development of non-fuel businesses.

In the first half of 2021, the operating revenues of this segment were RMB635.2 billion, increased by 19.9% year on year. This was mainly because the sales volume and prices of refined oil products increased as a result of upward trend of international oil price and recovery of market demand. In the first half of 2021, the segment seised the opportunity of demand recovery, integrated and coordinated production and marketing to expand market and achieved the increase of sales volume of refined oil products year on year, realising an operating profit of RMB16.1 billion, representing an increase of RMB7.4 billion year on year, up by 85.5% year on year

Marketing and Distribution: Summary of Operations

Six-month period ended 30 Changes June 2021 2020 (%) Total sales volume of refined oil products (million tonnes) 109.13 107.03 2.0 Total domestic sales volume of refined oil products (million tonnes) 84.01 77.75 8.1 Retail (million tonnes) 55.50 52.50 5.7 Direct sales and Wholesale 28.51 25.24 13.0 (million tonnes) Annualised average throughput per station (tonne/station) 3,614 3,419 5.7 Note: The total sales volume of refined oil products includes the amount of refined oil marketing and trading sales volume.

Chemicals

In the first half of 2021, by adhering to "following the market and centering on profits", the Company sped up the advanced capacity building and structural adjustment, and developed a batch of products with high value added and profitability; we fine-tuned chemical feedstock to reduce costs; we adjusted the structure of the facilities and optimised maintenance schedule to raise the utilisation of profitable facilities; we optimised product slate to continuously increase the ratio of high value-added products, raising the ratio of synthetic resin, synthetic rubber, and synthetic fibre by 0.3, 4.9, and 0.8 percentage points respectively year on year. In the first half of 2021, ethylene production reached 6.46 million tonnes, up by 11.9% year on year. Meanwhile, we scored achievements in key clients management, scaled up profit generation through exports, and launched self-marketing products on e-commerce. The total sales volume of chemical products for the first half of 2021 was 40 million tonnes.

In the first half of 2021, the operating revenues of this segment were RMB233.2 billion, increased by 30.5% year on year. This was mainly due to the increase of chemical products prices and increase of sales volume of some products as a result of the rise of international oil prices and strong demand of chemical market. In the first half of 2021, the segment seised the opportunity of strong market demand and high prices of chemical products, vigorously optimised the feedstock, the product slate and the maintenance plan, focused on the technologies research and development and industrial upgrading, and increased the production of high value-added and profitable products, realising an operating profit of RMB13.0 billion, representing an increase of RMB10.0 billion year on year, up by 328.4% year on year.

Major Chemical Products: Summary of Operations Unit of production: 1,000 tonne

Six-month period ended 30 June Changes 2021 2020 (%) Ethylene 6,463 5,776 11.9 Synthetic resin 9,292 8,376 10.9 Synthetic fiber monomer and polymer 4,507 4,421 1.9 Synthetic fiber 676 573 18.0 Synthetic rubber 594 526 12.9

Note: Includes 100% of the production of domestic joint ventures.

Health and Safety

In the first half of 2021, the Company revised and launched HSE management system and practice code, and kept improving the construction and operation of the system. We pushed ahead with the health management of all staff, strengthened the COVID-19 prevention and control measures, and safeguarded the occupational, physical, and psychological health of employees both at home and abroad. We continued to enhance safety supervision, took stringent measures in managing and controlling major safety risks, grounded efforts in managing hidden dangers, made solid strides in the three-year programme of special rectification of work safety, and conducted special campaigns targeting at "zero accidents in 100 days", maintaining a steady momentum in work safety

Environmental Responsibility

During the reporting period, the Company actively implemented green and clean development strategy, comprehensively promoted "Green Enterprise Campaign", revised and released the handbook of HSE management system, continuously improved construction and operation of HSE management system and strengthened management responsibility for energy and environment. The Company enhanced ecological environment protection of enterprises in key river basins such as the Yangtze River and Yellow River, further promoted management of solid waste and hazardous waste, launched a three-year environment management promotion campaign to continuously strengthen pollution prevention and control. Compared with the first half of 2020, COD of discharged water decreased by 2.0%, SO2 emissions decreased by 4.2% and all solid waste were properly treated.

Responding to Climate Change

During the reporting period, the Company reinforced the strategic studies on pathway to carbon emissions peak and carbon neutrality, issued the Guidance on pathway to carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, jointly launched China Oil and Gas Methane Alliance, launched million-tonne CCUS project of Qilu Petrochemical-Shengli Oil Field and actively implemented emissions reduction measures of GHG, such as CO2 and methane, and continuously promoted the clean utilisation of fossil energy, scaling up of clean energy, and low-carbon of production process and accelerated the new energy development. In the first half of 2021, the Company continuously promoted energy conservation and consumption reduction and GHG emissions decreased by 2.304 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent, 716 thousand tonnes of CO2 were recycled, 155 thousand tonnes of CO2 were injected for oil displacement and 320 million cubic meters of methane were recovered, equivalent to reducing 4.8 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Social Responsibility

In the first half 2021, of the Company focused on the three themes of industry and education development, education promotion and consumption support to effectively consolidate and expand the achievements in poverty alleviation in coordination with rural revitalization; Rendering assistance to flood control and disaster relief and post-disaster reconstruction in Henan Province; Supporting Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, prepared for the clean energy supply and provided carbon fiber and composite materials for the 2022 Olympic torch named "Flying".

Capital Expenditures

Focusing on investment quality and profitability, the Company optimised its investment management system, with total capital expenditures of RMB57.941 billion in the first half of 2021. The capital expenditure for exploration and production segment was RMB23.965 billion, mainly for the capacity building of Shunbei oilfield, Weirong, Fuling, and Western Sichuan natural gas projects, and the construction of storage and transportation facilities for phase II of Tianjin LNG project, etc. The capital expenditure for the refining segment was RMB7.887 billion, mainly for the refining structural upgrading projects in Zhenhai and Anqing, and construction of hydrogen purification project, etc. The capital expenditure for the marketing and distribution segment was RMB6.773 billion, mainly for building oil (gas) stations, integrated energy service stations offering petrol, gas, hydrogen, power, and services and logistics facilities, etc. The capital expenditure for the chemicals segment was RMB18.961 billion, mainly for Zhenhai, Sino-Korea, and Hainan ethylene projects, the overseas AGCC project, Jiujiang Aromatics project, Yizheng PTA project, etc. The capital expenditure for corporate and others was RMB355 million, mainly for R&D facilities and information technology projects, etc.

Business Prospects

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 29, 2021 09:38 ET (13:38 GMT)