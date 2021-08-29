EQS-News : Sinopec Records 2021 Interim Net Profit -3

Looking forward to the second half of the year, the global pandemic continues to evolve, and the external environment remains complex and severe. China's economy is expected to maintain steady growth on the basis of the good momentum in the first half of the year. It is expected that the demand for refined oil will keep stable, the demand for chemical products will maintain a good growth rate, and the demand for natural gas will grow rapidly. Given the factors such as the supply capacity of oil producers, global demand growth, and inventory levels, international oil prices are expected to fluctuate within a wide range. Regarding the current situation, the Company will exert greater efforts to enhance technology innovation and advancement, optimise and adjust structure, expand market, deepen reform, promote development, control risks, and focus on the following aspects:

Exploration and Production. The Company will continue to intensify exploration efforts, accelerate oil and gas production capacity building, and increase oil and gas reserves, production and profitability. In crude oil development, more efforts will be made in speeding up the capacity building in Shunbei, Tahe and other regions, strengthening the fine management of mature oilfields, advancing the research and application of EOR technologies, and continuously reducing the cost of crude development. In natural gas development, the Company will focus on natural gas leapfrog development by speeding up the capacity building of key projects, vigorously increasing the reserves-production ratio and recovery rates, and promoting large-scale natural gas production. In the second half of the year, the Company plans to produce 141 million barrels of crude oil and 633.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

Refining. The Company will integrate and coordinate production and sales, increase efforts in shifting from oil products to chemicals, flexibly adjust the yield of refined oil products, and continue to reduce the diesel-to-gasoline ratio. More high value-added products and specialties will be produced at a faster pace. The Company will optimise the allocation of crude resources and make overall plans for the whole crude supply process to reduce procurement costs. Capacity optimisation will be accelerated to enhance market competitiveness. The Company will continue to optimise low-sulfur bunker fuel oil production and operation plans to reduce production and logistics costs. We plan to process 126 million tonnes of crude oil in the second half of the year.

Marketing and Distribution. The Company will seise opportunities brought by policy adjustment, accurately implement marketing strategies by focusing on meeting customer needs, and improve customer experience, to continuously enhance quality and profitability. End-user network will be further optimised to reinforce and improve advantages. The Company will continue to promote integration of fuel and non-fuel, online and offline business. We will also promote construction of integrated energy service stations offering petrol, gas, hydrogen, power, and services, and accelerate the transformation toward an integrated energy service provider. In the second half of the year, our target for domestic sales volume of refined products is 86.36 million tonnes.

Chemicals. The Company will adhere to the development direction of "basic + high-end" and "chemicals + materials", strengthen technology innovation, improve quality and profitability, extend the industrial chain and cultivate growth drivers. We will dynamically adjust feedstock and product slate, optimise utilisation and schedule arrangement to improve operation efficiency. The Company will further integrate production, marketing, research and application, intensify the research and development of high-end products and new materials, and continuously increase the proportion of high value-added products. At the same time, market research will be further enhanced to optimise the "one customer, one case" strategy, and acquire a larger market share. In the second half of the year, the Company plans to produce 6.54 million tonnes of ethylene.

Capital Expenditures. The capital expenditures for the second half of the year are budgeted at RMB109.259 billion, and the investment projects will be dynamically optimised and adjusted based on market changes. RMB42.835 billion will be invested in exploration and production segment, mainly for the capacity building of Shunbei oilfield, Weirong, Fuling, and Western Sichuan natural gas projects, the construction of storage and transportation facilities for phase II of Tianjin LNG project, and CCUS project in Shengli oilfield, etc. The capital expenditure for the refining segment is budgeted at RMB12.213 billion, mainly for Zhenhai Refining and Chemical Expansion project and the structural upgrading of the Yangzi project, etc. The capital expenditure for the marketing and distribution segment will be RMB19.727 billion, mainly for oil (gas) stations, integrated energy stations offering petrol, gas, hydrogen, power, and services and logistics facilities, etc. RMB29.639 billion will be invested in the chemicals segment, mainly for Hainan, Zhenhai, Tianjin Nangang, Maoming and other ethylene projects, the overseas AGCC project, Jiujiang Aromatics project, Yizheng PTA project, Guizhou PGA project, Qilu CCUS project, etc. RMB4.845 billion will be invested in corporate and others, mainly for R&D facilities and information technology projects, etc. Appendix: Key financial data and indicators

FINANCIAL DATA AND INDICATORS PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CASs

Principal accounting data

Six-month period ended 30 June Changes 2020 Items 2021 over the same period of the (RMB preceding year (%) (RMB million) million) (adjusted) Operating income 1,261,603 1,033,064 22.1 Net profit / (loss) attributable to equity shareholders of the 39,153 (23,001) - Company Net profit / (loss) attributable to equity shareholders of the 38,420 (24,404) - Company excluding extraordinary gains and losses Net cash flow from operating activities 47,736 40,365 18.3 At 30 At 31 June2021 December 2020 Change from the end of last (RMB year (%) million) (RMB million) Total equity attributable to equity shareholders of the Company 765,154 742,463 3.1 Total assets 1,852,964 1,733,805 6.9

Principal financial indicators

Six-month period ended 30 June Changes Items 2020 2021 over the same period of the (RMB) preceding year (%) (RMB) (adjusted) Basic earnings / (losses) per share 0.323 (0.190) - Diluted earnings / (losses) per share 0.323 (0.190) - Basic earnings / (losses) per share (excluding extraordinary 0.317 (0.202) - gains and losses) Weighted average return on net assets (%) 5.19 (3.21) 8.40 percentage points Weighted average return (excluding extraordinary gains and 5.10 (3.41) 8.51 percentage points losses) on net assets (%)

FINANCIAL DATA AND INDICATORS PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS

Principal accounting data

Six-month period ended 30 June Changes 2020 Items 2021 over the same period of the preceding (RMB million) year (%) (RMB million) (adjusted) Operating profit / (loss) 58,109 (21,659) - Profit / (Loss) attributable to shareholders of 39,954 (21,844) - the Company Net cash generated from operating activities 47,736 40,365 18.3 At 30 June At 31 December 2021 2020 Change from the end of last year (%)

