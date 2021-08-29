Log in
EQS-News : Sinopec Records 2021 Interim Net Profit -3-

08/29/2021
Looking forward to the second half of the year, the global pandemic continues to evolve, and the external environment remains complex and severe. China's economy is expected to maintain steady growth on the basis of the good momentum in the first half of the year. It is expected that the demand for refined oil will keep stable, the demand for chemical products will maintain a good growth rate, and the demand for natural gas will grow rapidly. Given the factors such as the supply capacity of oil producers, global demand growth, and inventory levels, international oil prices are expected to fluctuate within a wide range. Regarding the current situation, the Company will exert greater efforts to enhance technology innovation and advancement, optimise and adjust structure, expand market, deepen reform, promote development, control risks, and focus on the following aspects:

Exploration and Production. The Company will continue to intensify exploration efforts, accelerate oil and gas production capacity building, and increase oil and gas reserves, production and profitability. In crude oil development, more efforts will be made in speeding up the capacity building in Shunbei, Tahe and other regions, strengthening the fine management of mature oilfields, advancing the research and application of EOR technologies, and continuously reducing the cost of crude development. In natural gas development, the Company will focus on natural gas leapfrog development by speeding up the capacity building of key projects, vigorously increasing the reserves-production ratio and recovery rates, and promoting large-scale natural gas production. In the second half of the year, the Company plans to produce 141 million barrels of crude oil and 633.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

Refining. The Company will integrate and coordinate production and sales, increase efforts in shifting from oil products to chemicals, flexibly adjust the yield of refined oil products, and continue to reduce the diesel-to-gasoline ratio. More high value-added products and specialties will be produced at a faster pace. The Company will optimise the allocation of crude resources and make overall plans for the whole crude supply process to reduce procurement costs. Capacity optimisation will be accelerated to enhance market competitiveness. The Company will continue to optimise low-sulfur bunker fuel oil production and operation plans to reduce production and logistics costs. We plan to process 126 million tonnes of crude oil in the second half of the year.

Marketing and Distribution. The Company will seise opportunities brought by policy adjustment, accurately implement marketing strategies by focusing on meeting customer needs, and improve customer experience, to continuously enhance quality and profitability. End-user network will be further optimised to reinforce and improve advantages. The Company will continue to promote integration of fuel and non-fuel, online and offline business. We will also promote construction of integrated energy service stations offering petrol, gas, hydrogen, power, and services, and accelerate the transformation toward an integrated energy service provider. In the second half of the year, our target for domestic sales volume of refined products is 86.36 million tonnes.

Chemicals. The Company will adhere to the development direction of "basic + high-end" and "chemicals + materials", strengthen technology innovation, improve quality and profitability, extend the industrial chain and cultivate growth drivers. We will dynamically adjust feedstock and product slate, optimise utilisation and schedule arrangement to improve operation efficiency. The Company will further integrate production, marketing, research and application, intensify the research and development of high-end products and new materials, and continuously increase the proportion of high value-added products. At the same time, market research will be further enhanced to optimise the "one customer, one case" strategy, and acquire a larger market share. In the second half of the year, the Company plans to produce 6.54 million tonnes of ethylene.

Capital Expenditures. The capital expenditures for the second half of the year are budgeted at RMB109.259 billion, and the investment projects will be dynamically optimised and adjusted based on market changes. RMB42.835 billion will be invested in exploration and production segment, mainly for the capacity building of Shunbei oilfield, Weirong, Fuling, and Western Sichuan natural gas projects, the construction of storage and transportation facilities for phase II of Tianjin LNG project, and CCUS project in Shengli oilfield, etc. The capital expenditure for the refining segment is budgeted at RMB12.213 billion, mainly for Zhenhai Refining and Chemical Expansion project and the structural upgrading of the Yangzi project, etc. The capital expenditure for the marketing and distribution segment will be RMB19.727 billion, mainly for oil (gas) stations, integrated energy stations offering petrol, gas, hydrogen, power, and services and logistics facilities, etc. RMB29.639 billion will be invested in the chemicals segment, mainly for Hainan, Zhenhai, Tianjin Nangang, Maoming and other ethylene projects, the overseas AGCC project, Jiujiang Aromatics project, Yizheng PTA project, Guizhou PGA project, Qilu CCUS project, etc. RMB4.845 billion will be invested in corporate and others, mainly for R&D facilities and information technology projects, etc. Appendix: Key financial data and indicators

FINANCIAL DATA AND INDICATORS PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CASs

Principal accounting data 

                                                                     Six-month period 
                                                                     ended 30 June 
                                                                                           Changes 
                                                                               2020 
Items                                                                2021                  over the same period of the 
                                                                               (RMB        preceding year (%) 
                                                                     (RMB      million) 
                                                                     million) 
                                                                               (adjusted) 
Operating income                                                     1,261,603 1,033,064   22.1 
Net profit / (loss) attributable to equity shareholders of the       39,153    (23,001)    - 
Company 
Net profit / (loss) attributable to equity shareholders of the       38,420    (24,404)    - 
Company excluding extraordinary gains and losses 
Net cash flow from operating activities                              47,736    40,365      18.3 
                                                                     At 30     At 31 
                                                                     June2021  December 
                                                                               2020        Change from the end of last 
                                                                     (RMB                  year (%) 
                                                                     million)  (RMB 
                                                                               million) 
Total equity attributable to equity shareholders of the Company      765,154   742,463     3.1 
Total assets                                                         1,852,964 1,733,805   6.9

Principal financial indicators 

                                                              Six-month period ended 
                                                              30 June 
                                                                                     Changes 
Items                                                                2020 
                                                              2021                   over the same period of the 
                                                                     (RMB)           preceding year (%) 
                                                              (RMB) 
                                                                     (adjusted) 
Basic earnings / (losses) per share                           0.323  (0.190)         - 
Diluted earnings / (losses) per share                         0.323  (0.190)         - 
Basic earnings / (losses) per share (excluding extraordinary  0.317  (0.202)         - 
gains and losses) 
Weighted average return on net assets (%)                     5.19   (3.21)          8.40 percentage points 
Weighted average return (excluding extraordinary gains and    5.10   (3.41)          8.51 percentage points 
losses) on net assets (%)

FINANCIAL DATA AND INDICATORS PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS

Principal accounting data 

                                                  Six-month period ended 30 June 
                                                                                 Changes 
                                                                2020 
Items                                             2021                           over the same period of the preceding 
                                                                (RMB million)    year (%) 
                                                  (RMB million) 
                                                                (adjusted) 
Operating profit / (loss)                         58,109        (21,659)         - 
Profit / (Loss) attributable to shareholders of   39,954        (21,844)         - 
the Company 
Net cash generated from operating activities      47,736        40,365           18.3 
                                                  At 30 June    At 31 December 
                                                  2021          2020             Change from the end of last year (%)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 29, 2021 09:38 ET (13:38 GMT)

