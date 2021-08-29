Log in
EQS-News: Sinopec Records 2021 Interim Net Profit -4-

08/29/2021 | 09:39am EDT
                                                  (RMB million) (RMB million) 
Total equity attributable to shareholders of the  764,208       741,494          3.1 
Company 
Total assets                                      1,852,964     1,733,805        6.9

Principal financial indicators 

                                      Six-month period ended 30 June 
                                                2020                 Changes 
Items                                 2021 
                                                (RMB)                over the same period of the preceding year (%) 
                                      (RMB) 
                                                (adjusted) 
Basic earnings / (losses) per share   0.330     (0.180)              - 
Diluted earnings / (losses) per share 0.330     (0.180)              - 
Return on capital employed (%)        6.14      (1.91)               8.05 percentage points The following table sets forth the operating revenues, operating expenses and operating (loss)/profit by each segment before elimination of the inter-segment transactions for the periods indicated, and the percentage change between the first half of 2021 and the first half of 2020. 
                                           Six-month period ended 30 June 
                                                                           Changes 
                                           2021            2020 
                                           (RMB million)                   (%) 
Exploration and Production Segment 
 Operating revenues                        109,526         78,929          38.8 
 Operating expenses                        103,293         84,931          21.6 
 Operating profit/(loss)                   6,233           (6,002)         - 
Refining Segment 
 Operating revenues                        626,009         438,358         42.8 
 Operating expenses                        586,611         470,047         24.8 
 Operating profit/(loss)                   39,398          (31,689)        - 
Marketing and Distribution Segment 
 Operating revenues                        635,170         529,801         19.9 
 Operating expenses                        619,102         521,137         18.8 
 Operating profit                          16,068          8,664           85.5 
Chemicals Segment 
 Operating revenues                        233,183         178,692         30.5 
 Operating expenses                        220,178         175,656         25.3 
 Operating profit                          13,005          3,036           328.4 
Corporate and Others 
 Operating revenues                        614,339         484,625         26.8 
 Operating expenses                        618,074         484,793         27.5 
 Operating loss                            (3,735)         (168)           - 
Elimination of inter-segment (loss)/profit (12,860)        4,500           -

About Sinopec Corp.

Sinopec Corp. is one of the largest integrated energy and chemical companies in China. Its principal operations include the exploration and production, pipeline transportation and sale of petroleum and natural gas; the sale, storage and transportation of petroleum products, petrochemical products, coal chemical products, synthetic fibre, fertiliser and other chemical products; the import and export, including an import and export agency business, of petroleum, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemical and chemical products, and other commodities and technologies; and research, development and application of technologies and information.

Disclaimer

This press release includes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments that Sinopec Corp. expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including but not limited to projections, targets, reserve volume, other estimates and business plans) are forward-looking statements. Sinopec Corp.'s actual results or developments may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to the price fluctuation, possible changes in actual demand, foreign exchange rate, results of oil exploration, estimates of oil and gas reserves, market shares, competition, environmental risks, possible changes to laws, finance and regulations, conditions of the global economy and financial markets, political risks, possible delay of projects, government approval of projects, cost estimates and other factors beyond Sinopec Corp.'s control. In addition, Sinopec Corp. makes the forward-looking statements referred to herein as of today and undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Investor Inquiries: Media Inquiries:

Beijing

Tel:(86 10) 5996 0028 Tel:(86 10) 5996 0028

Fax:(86 10) 5996 0386 Fax:(8610) 5996 0386

Email:ir@sinopec.com Email:ir@sinopec.com

Hong Kong

Tel:(852) 2824 2638 Tel:(852) 2522 1838

Fax:(852) 2824 3669 Fax:(852) 2521 9955

Email:ir@sinopechk.com Email:sinopec@prchina.com.hk

29/08/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229563&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 29, 2021 09:38 ET (13:38 GMT)

HOT NEWS