EQS-News: Sinopec Records 2021 Interim Net Profit -4

(RMB million) (RMB million) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the 764,208 741,494 3.1 Company Total assets 1,852,964 1,733,805 6.9

Principal financial indicators

Six-month period ended 30 June 2020 Changes Items 2021 (RMB) over the same period of the preceding year (%) (RMB) (adjusted) Basic earnings / (losses) per share 0.330 (0.180) - Diluted earnings / (losses) per share 0.330 (0.180) - Return on capital employed (%) 6.14 (1.91) 8.05 percentage points The following table sets forth the operating revenues, operating expenses and operating (loss)/profit by each segment before elimination of the inter-segment transactions for the periods indicated, and the percentage change between the first half of 2021 and the first half of 2020. Six-month period ended 30 June Changes 2021 2020 (RMB million) (%) Exploration and Production Segment Operating revenues 109,526 78,929 38.8 Operating expenses 103,293 84,931 21.6 Operating profit/(loss) 6,233 (6,002) - Refining Segment Operating revenues 626,009 438,358 42.8 Operating expenses 586,611 470,047 24.8 Operating profit/(loss) 39,398 (31,689) - Marketing and Distribution Segment Operating revenues 635,170 529,801 19.9 Operating expenses 619,102 521,137 18.8 Operating profit 16,068 8,664 85.5 Chemicals Segment Operating revenues 233,183 178,692 30.5 Operating expenses 220,178 175,656 25.3 Operating profit 13,005 3,036 328.4 Corporate and Others Operating revenues 614,339 484,625 26.8 Operating expenses 618,074 484,793 27.5 Operating loss (3,735) (168) - Elimination of inter-segment (loss)/profit (12,860) 4,500 -

About Sinopec Corp.

Sinopec Corp. is one of the largest integrated energy and chemical companies in China. Its principal operations include the exploration and production, pipeline transportation and sale of petroleum and natural gas; the sale, storage and transportation of petroleum products, petrochemical products, coal chemical products, synthetic fibre, fertiliser and other chemical products; the import and export, including an import and export agency business, of petroleum, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemical and chemical products, and other commodities and technologies; and research, development and application of technologies and information.

Disclaimer

This press release includes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments that Sinopec Corp. expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including but not limited to projections, targets, reserve volume, other estimates and business plans) are forward-looking statements. Sinopec Corp.'s actual results or developments may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to the price fluctuation, possible changes in actual demand, foreign exchange rate, results of oil exploration, estimates of oil and gas reserves, market shares, competition, environmental risks, possible changes to laws, finance and regulations, conditions of the global economy and financial markets, political risks, possible delay of projects, government approval of projects, cost estimates and other factors beyond Sinopec Corp.'s control. In addition, Sinopec Corp. makes the forward-looking statements referred to herein as of today and undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Investor Inquiries: Media Inquiries:

Beijing

Tel:(86 10) 5996 0028 Tel:(86 10) 5996 0028

Fax:(86 10) 5996 0386 Fax:(8610) 5996 0386

Email:ir@sinopec.com Email:ir@sinopec.com

Hong Kong

Tel:(852) 2824 2638 Tel:(852) 2522 1838

Fax:(852) 2824 3669 Fax:(852) 2521 9955

Email:ir@sinopechk.com Email:sinopec@prchina.com.hk

29/08/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229563&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 29, 2021 09:38 ET (13:38 GMT)