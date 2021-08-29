EQS-News: Sinopec Records 2021 Interim Net Profit RMB 40.0 Billion Better than Pre-pandemic Level Maintain High Dividend Payout with Annualized Dividend Yield at 10%

EQS-News / 29/08/2021 / 21:38 UTC+8

Sinopec Records 2021 Interim Net Profit RMB 40.0 Billion

Better than Pre-pandemic Level

Maintain High Dividend Payout with Annualized Dividend Yield at 10%

(29 August 2021, Beijing, China) China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec Corp." or the "Company") (HKEX: 386; SSE: 600028; NYSE: SNP) today announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021.

Financial Highlights

-- In accordance with IFRS, the Company's turnover and other operating revenues in the first half of 2021were RMB 1.26 trillion, surged by 22.1% year on year. Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company wasRMB 40.0 billion. Basic earnings per share were RMB 0.330. Both were greatly improved and better than pre-pandemiclevel. The Company's liability-to-asset ratio as of 30 June 2021 was 51.09%, maintaining a sound financialposition.

-- Focusing on shareholder returns, the Board of Directors proposed an interim dividend of RMB 0.16 pershare (tax inclusive). H Share annualized dividend yield is around 10%.

-- During the first half of 2021, natural gas production totaled 582.6 billion cubic feet, up by 13.7% yearon year; processed 126 million tonnes of crude oil, an increase of 13.7% year on year, optimisation of productslate achieved solid results; domestic sales volume of refined oil products was 84.01 million tonnes, an increaseof 8.1% year on year, profits rebounded rapidly; ethylene production reached 6.46 million tonnes, up by 11.9% yearon year, increased the ratio of high-end chemical products; Meanwhile; the construction of world-class refiningbase and restructuring projects are progressing well, the development of transformational businesses includinghydrogen and charging stations was promoted steadily.

-- Proactively responding to climate change, issued the Guidance on Carbon Peak and Neutrality Actions ofthe Company, launched million-tonne CCUS project of Qilu Petrochemical-Shengli Oil Field. In the first half of2021, the Company continuously promoted energy conservation and consumption reduction and GHG emissions decreasedby 2.304 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent, 716 thousand tonnes of CO2 were recycled, 155 thousand tonnes of CO2were injected for oil displacement and 320 million cubic meters of methane were recovered, equivalent to reducing4.8 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.

-- The Company's plan of crude oil and natural gas production, refinery throughput, refined oil productssales volume and ethylene production for the second half is expected to be higher than the first half.

Business Review

In the first half of 2021, as the world economy gradually picked up, China's economy kept a sustainable and steady recovery, registering a GDP growth of 12.7% year on year. Domestic demand for natural gas continued to grow rapidly, with an apparent consumption up by 17.5% year-onyear. Domestic refined oil products demand recovered with a growth of 5.7% year-onyear in the apparent consumption, of which the demand for gasoline and kerosene rose by 10.7% and 39.8% year on year respectively, and that for diesel fell by 3.5% year on year. Domestic demand for major chemicals sustained growth. Based on our statistics, domestic consumption of ethylene equivalent increased by 1.1% compared with that of the preceding year. In the first half of 2021, international crude oil prices fluctuated with an upward trend. The average spot price of Platts Brent was USD65.23 per barrel, up by 62.8% year on year.

Confronted with the environment where the international oil price went up and the demand for petrochemical products recovered steadily, the Company focused on addressing challenges while increasing profit on a regular basis and stressed on improving our systems, expanding markets, and controlling costs, thus realising outstanding operation results.

Exploration and Production

In the first half of 2021, the Company seized the favorable opportunity of rising oil prices, pressed ahead with high-quality exploration and profit-oriented development, strengthened the foundation of resources, and raised operational efficiency to realise production and profit increase. In terms of exploration, we strengthened risk exploration in new regions and new sectors, which led to new discoveries in Tarim Basin, Sichuan Basin, and Erdos Basin, and major breakthroughs in continental facies shale oilfields of Bohai Bay Basin, Sichuan Basin, and North Jiangsu Basin. In terms of production, we efficiently proceeded with the capacity building of major oilfields, strengthened fine development in mature fields, expanded market, sales and profit of natural gas, signed long-term LNG contracts, stabilised overseas oil and gas supply, and continuously boosted the sales and market penetration of natural gas. The Company's production of oil and gas reached 235.29 million barrels of oil equivalent, up by 4.2% year on year, with domestic crude production reaching 123.62 million barrels and natural gas production totaled 582.6 billion cubic feet, up by 13.7% year on year.

In the first half of 2021, operating revenues of the segment were RMB109.5 billion, representing an increase of 38.8% year on year. This was mainly due to the increase in sales prices of domestic crude oil, as well as the year on year increase in sales volume and sales price of natural gas and LNG. In the first half of 2021, the oil and gas lifting cost was RMB740.22 per tonne, representing a decrease of 1.2% year on year. This was mainly due to the cost of outsourced material, fuels and power decreased as a result of the segment continuously reinforced the cost control. In the first half of 2021, the operating profit of the segment was RMB6.2 billion, representing an increase of RMB12.2 billion year on year. This was mainly because the segment grasped the opportunity facing crude price upward, continuously made efforts to enhance the exploration and production, effectively pushed ahead with the profitable capacity construction and fine development of reservoir, accelerated the construction of nature gas production-supply-storage-marketing system, promoted profitability of the whole industrial chain.

Exploration and Production: Summary of Operations

Six-month period ended 30 June Changes 2021 2020 % Oil and gas production (mmboe) 235.29 225.71 4.2 Crude oil production (mmbbls) 138.15 140.27 (1.5) China 123.62 124.05 (0.3) Overseas 14.53 16.22 (10.4) Natural gas production (bcf) 582.60 512.41 13.7

Refining

In the first half of 2021, the Company grasped the opportunity of market recovery in the post-pandemic period, integrated and coordinated production and marketing, raised processing volume, kept high utilisation rate, and maximised profits along the industrial chain. We optimised crude oil allocation and cut procurement costs. We insisted on the strategy of shifting from oil to chemicals, lowered refined oil products yield and diesel-gasoline ratio, and increased production of readily marketable products like gasoline and light chemical feedstock. We increased production of high value-added products and specialty products, built 4 sets of hydrogen purification units, and developed high-end needle-shaped coke products and lubricating grease, etc., and domestic market share of low-sulphur bunker fuel ranked the first. We expedited advanced capacity building and pushed ahead with restructuring projects. In the first half of 2021, the Company processed 126 million tonnes of crude oil, an increase of 13.7% year on year, and produced 72.19 million tonnes of refined oil products, up by 7.4% year on year, among which, gasoline production reached 32.40 million tonnes, up by 20.8% year on year, and kerosene stood at 11.24 million tonnes, an increase of 13.5% year on year

In the first half of 2021, operating revenues of the segment were RMB626.0 billion, representing an increase of 42.8% year on year. This was mainly because the sales volume and price of refined oil products increased as a result of significant recovery of the market demand. In the first half of 2021, the unit refining cash operating cost (defined as operating expenses less cost of crude oil and refining feedstock, depreciation and amortisation, taxes other than income tax and other operating expenses, divided by the throughput of crude oil and refining feedstock) was RMB188.51 per tonne, representing an increase of 6.7% year on year, which was mainly because the facilities overhaul and the HSE related expenses increased. In the first half of 2021, the operating profit of the segment was RMB39.4 billion, representing an increase of RMB71.1 billion year on year. This was mainly because the segment seised the market opportunity to increase the run rate of facilities and make efforts to optimise the product slate.

Refining: Summary of Operations

Six-month period ended 30 June Changes 2021 2020 (%) Refinery throughput (million tonnes) 126.11 110.95 13.7 Gasoline, diesel and kerosene production (million tonnes) 72.19 67.19 7.4 Gasoline (million tonnes) 32.40 26.82 20.8 Diesel (million tonnes) 28.54 30.47 (6.3) Kerosene (million tonnes) 11.24 9.90 13.5 Light chemical feedstock production (million tonnes) 22.26 19.00 17.2

Note: Includes 100% of the production of domestic joint ventures.

Marketing and Distribution

