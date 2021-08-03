EQS-News : Sunrise Skylights Zürisee Sessions: The highlight of the summer

EQS Group-News: Sunrise UPC GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Sunrise Skylights Zürisee Sessions: The highlight of the summer 2021-08-03 / 09:28 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- What defines summer in Switzerland, just like ice cream and a refreshing dip in the lake? Festivals. For a long time, it remained unclear whether and how these could take place, but now we're happy to say: It's time to rock - in compliance with all regulations, of course. There's no reason to wait any longer to purchase a ticket for the incredible Sunrise Skylights concerts on the floating stage on Lake Zurich. From August 19 to 29, eight national and local acts will liven up seven lakeside communities. The events start on Thursday, August 19, in Küsnacht ZH with the soul singer Seven. Afterwards, the floating stage will sail right across Lake Zurich to Rüschlikon ZH, where Anna Rossinelli will shake things up on Friday, August 20. Six further acts in five other communities on Lake Zurich will follow. 77 Bombay Street will take to the stage for the grand finale on Sunday, August 29, in Lachen SZ. Sunrise has consciously opted for a line-up of Swiss artists. «Many of them haven't been able to perform for over a year. That's why we're incredibly excited about this summer highlight», says André Krause, CEO of Sunrise UPC. Each of the musical acts will be supported by an up-and-coming talent from the region. The «floating boat» is a complete novelty on Lake Zurich. «Creating a stage of this size, which also had to be mobile on the water, presented a huge challenge», says Fabian Villiger from the RedSpark event agency. «That's why we're absolutely delighted that everything has run so smoothly so far, including obtaining permits from the communities.» Entry with a COVID certificate Not only can guests marvel at this unique festival setting on the banks of Lake Zurich, they will also be treated to exceptional sound quality: headphones will transform every Sunrise Skylights Zürisee Session into a silent concert. In exchange for a deposit, festivalgoers will receive headphones at the entrance, allowing them to enjoy excellent sound quality at their preferred volume while at the same time remaining considerate of the local residents of the lakeside communities. «I'm sure that won't dampen the mood at all. In any case, I'm very much looking forward to a sea of people dancing on the banks of the lake», says musician James Gruntz. Thanks to the past weeks' relaxation of COVID restrictions, nothing stands in the way of hosting the festival now. Entry is subject to presentation of a valid COVID certificate, meaning you will need to be vaccinated or tested or have recovered. Details on all requirements regarding protective measures can be found on the website. As with any other festival, the Sunrise Skylight Zürisee Sessions will take place in any weather. Sunrise Skylights Zürisee Sessions/date: Thursday, August 19 to Sunday, August 29, 2021 You can find the exact locations at www.sunrise-skylights.ch Line-Up: Thurs., August 19 (Küsnacht ZH): Seven (main), Jane in Flames (support) Fri., August 20 (Rüschlikon ZH) Anna Rossinelli (main), Tobias Jensen (support) Sat., August 21 (Meilen ZH): Luca Hänni (main), Anna Känzig & Tobey Lucas (support) Sun., August 22 (Meilen ZH): James Gruntz (main), Goldschatz (support) Thurs., August 26 (Wädenswil ZH): Dodo (main), Count Daisy (support) Fri., August 27 (Stäfa ZH): Adrian Stern (main), Dom Sweden (support) Sat., August 28 (Rapperswil-Jona SG): Dabu Fantastic (main), Aaron (support) Sun., August 29 (Lachen SZ): 77 Bombay Street (main), Red Bandana (support) Tickets (between CHF 50.- and CHF 60.-) and information: www.sunrise-skylights.ch

