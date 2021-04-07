EQS-News : ACM Biosciences closes first financing round to accelerate the development of its polymersome vaccine platform and a second-generation COVID-19 vaccine

EQS Group-News: Dynamics Group AG / Key word(s): Financing
ACM Biosciences closes first financing round to accelerate the development of its polymersome vaccine platform and a
second-generation COVID-19 vaccine
2021-04-07 / 07:00
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ACM Biosciences closes first financing round to accelerate the development of its polymersome vaccine platform and a
second-generation COVID-19 vaccine
- ACM Biosciences vaccines have been successfully developed against coronavirus in animal health
- ACM Biosciences provides a flexible, scalable, easy to manufacture and highly efficacious vaccine platform
Basel, 7 April 2021 -ACM Biosciences AG, a Swiss biotechnology company focusing on the development of polymersome-based
vaccines, today announced the closing of a first financing round to advance its human vaccines platform and a
second-generation Covid-19 vaccine. ACM Biosciences secured the exclusive worldwide license to the proprietary
polymersome platform for the development of human infectious disease vaccines from ACM Biolabs Pte Ltd in Singapore,
which is a leader in protein vaccines and novel nanoparticle delivery techniques in the oncology and veterinary fields.
Dr Peter Moran, CEO of ACM Biosciences, commented: "With the great results we have seen so far from our technology in
animal health, this financing is a key step in our strategy and will provide the necessary financial resources to
progress both the COVID-19 vaccine candidate into clinical trials and the mRNA proof of concept stability and
immunogenicity study."
Focus on fast, efficient development of clinical vaccine candidates
The proprietary Artificial Cell Membranes (ACMs) are based on an innovative nanotechnology platform using
non-immunogenic polymersomes as its carrier. Through past developments by ACM Biolabs in Singapore, the ACM polymersome
platform has been shown to produce a safe and efficacious veterinary vaccine against porcine epidemic diarrhea, a
highly contagious and deadly coronavirus in pigs, for which there is no effective commercial vaccine. By working
closely together, the Singapore and Swiss entities have developed a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine which shows an
excellent immune response in preclinical trials. With the necessary financial resources secured, ACM Biosciences will
now accelerate its development of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate and proceed with the running mRNA vaccine proof of
concept stability and immunogenicity studies.
Prof Dr Daniel Paris, Medical Director and Head of the Department of Medicine at Swiss Tropical and Public Health
Institute commented: "ACM Biosciences' technology has the potential to bring a step-change in manufacturability, and
durability of vaccines, something which is urgently needed for a long-term solution to COVID-19, but also for other
vaccine-preventable diseases. Their preclinical efficacy data are really exciting, and their vaccine candidate should
be taken into clinical trials as quickly as possible."
Polymersome platform offers advantages in manufacturability and increases durability of vaccines
ACM Biosciences technology allows great variability because its polymersome platform is highly customizable and can be
made compatible with different vaccine formats, including mRNA and protein antigens. A formulation with polymersomes
also enables a vaccine to be delivered intranasally, which is not only a convenient route of administration but can
reduce transmissibility by activating mucosal immunity. Furthermore, polymersomes do not suffer from vector
neutralizing antibodies, are very stable for easy storage and shipping and do not need a complex cold chain. And they
can be manufactured cost-effective and with scale. As such, the platform allows quick adjustability to new strains and
is well suited for repetitive use and applications.
Prof Dr Onur Boyman, Professor and Chair of the Department of Immunology at the University of Zurich added: "ACM
Biosciences' next-generation vaccines can readily be adapted to emerging mutant viruses, which is crucial to control
infection with SARS-CoV-2 and with other viral diseases."
For inquiries
Dynamics Group
Alexandre Müller
Tel: +41 79 635 6413
amu@dynamicsgroup.ch
About ACM Biosciences
ACM Biosciences was incorporated in Basel, Switzerland, in 2020 as the human infectious disease vaccine company of ACM
Biolabs, which is based in Singapore, a leader in protein vaccines and novel nanoparticle delivery techniques in the
oncology and veterinary fields. ACM Biosciences is dedicated to the development of infectious disease vaccines using
the proprietary ACM polymersome platform technology. These artificial cell membranes (ACM) are nanoscale vesicles that
are conceptually very similar to liposomes and have shown to have numerous advantages for both veterinary and human
vaccines, including viral, bacterial, and oncological diseases. ACM Biosciences is now accelerating a COVID-19 vaccine
into clinical trials. For further information, please visit: www.acmbiosciences.com
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Additional features:
File: ACM Biosciences_7.4.2021
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
End of Media Release
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1181544 2021-04-07
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 07, 2021 01:02 ET (05:02 GMT)