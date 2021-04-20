Log in
EQS-News : China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

04/20/2021 | 11:30pm EDT
EQS-News / 21/04/2021 / 11:29 UTC+8 
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation 
Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F 
 
NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec Corp." or the "Company") (NYSE: SNP; HKEX: 
00386; SSE: 600028) announced today that its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the 
United States Securities and Exchange Commission, has been posted to the Company's website at http://www.sinopec.com/ 
listco/En/investor_centre/reports/20-F/. The soft copy of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F could also be 
downloaded through above website. 
 
The Company will deliver within a reasonable time a hard copy of its 2020 annual report on Form 20-F, including its 
complete audited consolidated financial statements, to any shareholder upon request. 
 
To request a hard copy of the annual report, please write to: 
 
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation 
22 Chaoyangmen North Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China 
Zip Code: 100728 
Attention to: Investor Relations Department 
 
  ? End  - 
 
 
Investor Inquiries:        Media Inquiries: 
Beijing                     Beijing 
Tel:(86 10) 5996 0028      Tel:(86 10) 5996 0028 
Fax:(86 10) 5996 0386      Fax:(8610) 5996 0386 
Email:ir@sinopec.com       Email:ir@sinopec.com 
Hong Kong                   Hong Kong 
Tel:(852) 2824 2638        Tel:(852) 2522 1838 
Fax:(852) 2824 3669        Fax:(852) 2521 9955 
Email:ir@sinopechk.com     Email:sinopec@prchina.com.hk 
Houston 
Tel:(832) 834 2431 
Fax:(713) 544 8878 
Email:alpinewu@sinopec.com File: China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

21/04/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186909&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2021 23:29 ET (03:29 GMT)

