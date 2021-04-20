EQS-News : China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

EQS-News / 21/04/2021 / 11:29 UTC+8
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F
NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec Corp." or the "Company") (NYSE: SNP; HKEX:
00386; SSE: 600028) announced today that its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the
United States Securities and Exchange Commission, has been posted to the Company's website at http://www.sinopec.com/
listco/En/investor_centre/reports/20-F/. The soft copy of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F could also be
downloaded through above website.
The Company will deliver within a reasonable time a hard copy of its 2020 annual report on Form 20-F, including its
complete audited consolidated financial statements, to any shareholder upon request.
To request a hard copy of the annual report, please write to:
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
22 Chaoyangmen North Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China
Zip Code: 100728
Attention to: Investor Relations Department
? End -
Investor Inquiries: Media Inquiries:
Beijing Beijing
Tel:(86 10) 5996 0028 Tel:(86 10) 5996 0028
Fax:(86 10) 5996 0386 Fax:(8610) 5996 0386
Email:ir@sinopec.com Email:ir@sinopec.com
Hong Kong Hong Kong
Tel:(852) 2824 2638 Tel:(852) 2522 1838
Fax:(852) 2824 3669 Fax:(852) 2521 9955
Email:ir@sinopechk.com Email:sinopec@prchina.com.hk
Houston
Tel:(832) 834 2431
Fax:(713) 544 8878
