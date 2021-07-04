Log in
EQS-News : Construction of EuroEyes' New Flagship Clinic in Copenhagen to Be Completed by Year-End

07/04/2021 | 09:59pm EDT
EQS-News / 05/07/2021 / 09:56 UTC+8 
Construction of EuroEyes' New Flagship Clinic in Copenhagen to Be Completed by Year-End 
 
EuroEyes International Eye Clinic Limited ("EuroEyes" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", 
stock code: 1846), a leading global vision correction service provider, today reported that the construction work of 
its new flagship clinic in Copenhagen would commence in early August. It is scheduled to serve the visually impaired 
patients in Denmark in a few months after the start of the construction work. 
EuroEyes is one of the leading brands in the vision correction industry that combines German ophthalmology excellence 
and 25 years of experience with individualized customer-care and principally engaged in the provision of vision 
correction services in Germany, Denmark and China. 
This new flagship eye clinic is located in Parken Stadium, which has taken center over the past months for staging 
soccer matches of UEFA Euro 2021. Parken has been selected as one of the 12 host venues of the tournament. It has been 
arranged to host three group stage matches, as well as a round of final 16 matches. As  an almost 30-year landmark in 
Copenhagen, Parken Stadium is one of the most prominent sports buildings worldwide. The new flagship eye clinic, in 
substitution of the existing premises, is deployed to further strengthen EuroEyes' leading position in the Nordic 
region's vision correction industry. 
 Dr.Jørn Slot Jørgensen, the Founder, Chairman and CEO of EuroEyes said, "Our new flagship clinic, with its prime 
location in the center of Copenhagen and larger in scale, will help meet the increasing demand for the Group's services 
in Denmark, and enable us to offer top quality eye care services and state of the art technologies in one of the most 
prestigious and modern building in Denmark." 
 
EuroEyes' Denmark operation showcased a compound average annual growth rate of 28.5% from 2018 to 2020. In 2020, the 
revenue of Denmark operation topped HKUSD60.9 million in 2020 up 19.5% year-on-year, rendering it the highest growth 
market in terms of geographical location. This market delivered strong performance in the second half of 2020 with a 
39% year-on-year surge in revenue, thereby recouping the turnover drop in the first half amid the spread of the 
COVID-19 pandemic. Business in Denmark contributed 12.9% to EuroEyes' group revenue of HKUSD473.8 million last year, as 
compared with major markets like Germany (64.3%) and China (22.8%). 
Dr.  Jørgensen said, "I am enthusiastically looking forward to the operation commencement of our new flagship eye 
clinic in Copenhagen in a few months after the start of the construction work. The expansion of our services in 
Copenhagen echoes to our long-term corporate objective of further improving our capital utilization for sustainable 
profit growth as well as continuing to work tirelessly to provide patients with high-quality services. We remain 
committed to pursuing our goal for 'Nie wieder Brille!' (No More Glasses), leveraging our strengths as the market 
leader in Denmark, armed with unique competitive advantages. We are keen to further expand our market share worldwide 
and strive to create the greatest investment return for investors." 
EuroEyes' 2020 revenue increased by approximately 10.3% year-on-year to approximately HKUSD473.8 million. Gross profit 
increased by approximately 20.5% YoY to HKUSD214.1 million, and the gross profit margin stood at approximately 45.2%, up 
3.8 percentage points year-on-year. The Group reported a net profit of HKUSD65.6 million, turning around from previous 
year's loss of HKUSD3.4 million. 
05/07/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215153&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2021 21:58 ET (01:58 GMT)

HOT NEWS