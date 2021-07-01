EQS-News / 02/07/2021 / 11:37 UTC+8
Darren Yaw's Good Care Group Asia (GCG Asia) Launches Telemedicine Service in Singapore
Company Update
SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Good Care Group Asia (GCG Asia) announces today the launch of GCG Asia
Telemedicine Service, providing Singaporeans 24/7 access to high-quality medical care from the convenience of their
home by mobile app or website.
The founder of Good Care Group Asia (GCG Asia), Darren Yaw, said in an official announcement that it aims to increase
the quality of follow-up healthcare and online consultation among Singaporean patients, making wellness simplified for
anyone.
"GCG Asia strives to deliver diagnosis instantly or within 12 hours through video conferencing with its vast network of
medical professionals. Medical specialists and users either download the GCG Asia app for free, available on Android
and iOS mobile devices, and use the GCG Asia website," said Darren Yaw, GCG Asia CEO.
The GCG Asia telemedicine services address the current healthcare access issues Singaporeans face regarding limited
healthcare workforce issues and long wait times. A study by the National University of Singapore's Centre for Health
Services and Policy Research and PwC1 states that patients waiting for post-screening results were almost six times
more likely to follow up using virtual consults instead of in-person.
Darren Yaw, GCG Asia's CEO said, "Through a powerful combination of consumer-friendly technology and high-quality
Singaporean physicians available 24/7, we at GCG Asia want to help Singaporeans get the right consultation and
healthcare when and where they need."
Darren Yaw founded GCG Asia in 2017. He has over 20 years of medical experience and more than seven years in senior
leadership roles. Darren Yaw is a board-certified surgeon and physician with a Master's Degree in Medicine from Yong
Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore and a Doctorate in Surgeon from Duke University.
Before starting GCG Asia, Darren Yaw has held many leadership positions, including as director of General Surgery at
Mount Elizabeth Hospital. Before that, Darren Yaw was the director of General Health at Parkway East Hospital. With his
vast background, the current founder of GCG Asia, Darren Yaw brings plenty of experience from the healthcare services
network and a deep pool of medical expertise to transform the healthcare industry.
"People in Singapore want a seamless, faster healthcare experience. We are empowering patients across Singapore to
easily access healthcare with GCG Asia Telemedicine Services. Through GCG Asia, patients can receive virtual
consultations from medical specialists, fill up pre-admission forms and insurance coverage details, share medical
background, consent forms, evaluations and more - all in a secure and encrypted platform," said GCG Asia CEO Darren
Yaw.
It's important to the founder of GCG Asia, Darren Yaw, that the two-way communication process between patients and
healthcare physicians more seamless and transparent. The GCG Asia Telemedicine Service connects patients with licensed
doctors to provide immediate resolution for any general conditions. In fact, GCG Asia's CEO, Darren Yaw and his team
have personally vetted each doctor to ensure that GCG Asia offers the best care.
In the interest of seamless accessibility, the CEO of GCG Asia, Darren Yaw and his team utilised artificial
intelligence in the platform to help patients with their appointment booking, personalised medication needs, and file
their health records for consultation. "I believe this represents another advancement in modernising the healthcare
experience with a central focus on meeting Singaporeans; needs for high-quality care and real-time resolution," said
Darren Yaw, GCG Asia's founder.
As part of today's announcement, Darren Yaw, GCG Asia's founder also partnered with Dato Sri Dr Ng Leong Ya. With this
partnership, GCG Asia is setting the one-stop place for all your healthcare needs. According to Darren Yaw, GCG Asia's
founder and CEO, it provides everyday services to empower you to control your wellness and health with the power of
technology and plans to expand to Indonesia, Malaysia, and Cambodia.
The CEO of CGC Asia, Darren Yaw ensures that healthcare through this app is seamless, accessible, and convenient. "It
gives you easy access to control over your personal health so you can better manage your lifestyle while delivering
happier and healthier results," said the founder of CGC Asia, Darren Yaw.
About Good Care Group Asia (GCG Asia)
Good Care Group Asia (GCG Asia) is one of the top healthcare companies in Singapore, transforming people's access and
experience with healthcare. It uses a personalized interface enabling patients from Singapore to securely connect with
medical specialists from the comfort of their own homes. Founded by Darren Yaw, GCG Asia's CEO, he strives to create a
safe, affordable and innovative method for patients to receive the help they need in a timely fashion. Currently
available in Singapore and soon available in Cambodia, Malaysia and Indonesia, the GCG Asia app can be downloaded on
Google Play and the App Store.
