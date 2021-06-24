Log in
EQS-News : GIB Global Investment Digital Bank To Bid For Digital Banking Licence in Vietnam

06/24/2021 | 11:49pm EDT
EQS-News / 24/06/2021 / 23:48 EST/EDT 
GIB Global Investment Digital Bank To Bid For Digital Banking Licence in Vietnam 
Topic: 
 
Company Update 
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM / ACCESSWIRE/ June 24, 2021 / Leading Hong Kong-based investment bank, GIB Global Investment 
Digital Bank today announced its intention to enter the digital banking space in Vietnam. The company will tie up with 
a Vietnamese telco company Vimo and local payments provider to submit an application for a digital banking licence this 
year. 
"GIB Global Investment Digital Bank is excited to announce our intention to apply for a digital banking license in 
Vietnam through our partnership with Vietnamese telco start-up Vimo and e-payments provider GPay by GCG Asia. We are 
eager and hopeful for our entry into digital banking in the South-East Asian region," said GIB Global Investment 
Digital Bank's Chief of Digital Global Banking Norman Wong. 
Governments in South-East Asia from Singapore to Malaysia have been racing to devise regulatory frameworks to 
liberalise the banking sector for new digital entrants. Singapore is among the first to announce digital banking 
licenses in the region. Malaysia is expected to announce the award of digital banking licenses next year. GIB Global 
Investment Digital Bank, has put in application through partners in the latter country. 
In Vietnam, fintech startups planning to offer digital banking services must be offshoots of legacy banks and financial 
institutions to effectively hold a digital banking licence. "Vietnam's young, digitally savvy population is fast 
growing and showing huge demand for digital financial and banking services. GIB Global Investment Digital Bank's review 
of the fintech landscape showed that the use of e-commerce apps accelerated during the pandemic, as well as digital 
payments which jumped 70% in the first quarter of 2020. This tells us that there's tremendous potential,"said GIB 
Global Investment Digital Bank's Chief of Digital Global Banking Norman Wong. 
He further explains that GIB Global Investment Digital Bank is looking at the larger picture of establishing a digital 
ecosystem anchored by a range of services with a bank, then expanding via offshoots of ancillary services such as 
insurance, asset management, peer-to-peer exchange lending, credit scoring and more. 
"This is the model pioneered by the Chinese fintech giants Tencent and Alibaba, and is one that makes sense to us as a 
financial institution in order to expand our reach. It's a challenging one, but as mentioned, we are bullish on 
prospects," said GIB Global Investment Digital Bank's Chief of Digital Global Banking Norman Wong. 
The GIB Global Investment Digital Bank is positive about the outcome and partnership with Vimo, even though the sector 
is still nascent and dominated by large legacy institutions who are rapidly launching their own digitisation 
initiatives in Vietnam. Though competition may be steep with banks rushing to launch digital products, GIB Global 
Investment Digital Bank's Norman Wong explained that Vietnam's vast majority are still underserved by the traditional 
banking sector. "As a bank, we want to promote financial inclusion for the youth of South-East Asia and Vietnam is the 
ideal country for us to do this. And we are comfortable playing the position of challenger and disruptors for 
traditional Vietnamese banks," he said. 
Tapping into Vimo and GPay's strong customer base is key for a successful bid. GIB Global Investment Digital Bank's 
Wong would not divulge who would be the financial institution partner in their consortium but added that it will be 
revealed very soon. "We are tying up the loose ends and firming up our plans in preparation to unveil our vision for 
digital banking in Vietnam. Rest assured it will be worth the wait," he said. 
Meanwhile, GIB Global Investment Digital Bank has its eye on the Malaysian bid which it also is hopeful will be 
successful, although it is aware that the vast number of applicants for the digital banking license means that 
competition is steep. Nevertheless, Wong said that the GIB Global Investment Digital Bank has earmarked sizable capital 
investments for growing its digital banking businesses and is moving rapidly to seize other opportunities in the 
region. 
Company Information 
GIB Global Investment Digital Bank is a leading investment and financial services and capital trust company based in 
Hong Kong. 
For more information: 
Visit cgexperience 
Hong Kong, SAR 
Email: info@cgexperience.cloudpage.me 
Address: Wan Chai, Hong Kong, SAR 
Email: info@cgexperience.cloudpage.me 
SOURCE: GIB Global Investment Digital Bank 
 
24/06/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211906&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2021 23:48 ET (03:48 GMT)

