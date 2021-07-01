Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EQS-News : Government Commission for Financial Governance Asia (GCG Asia) in Cambodia Announces Inaugural GCG Asia Anti-Corruption Awards

07/01/2021 | 11:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
EQS-News / 02/07/2021 / 11:29 UTC+8 
Government Commission for Financial Governance Asia (GCG Asia) in Cambodia Announces Inaugural GCG Asia Anti-Corruption 
Awards 
Wednesday, June 30, 2021 11:10 PM 
Share this article now 
 
Topic: 
Company Update 
PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / The Government Commission for Financial Governance (GCG Asia) 
announced today that it is organising the inaugural GCG Asia Anti-Corruption Awards which is set to take place in Phnom 
Penh on 2 September 2021. 
"We are proud to announce the first ever awards to recognise achievements in the fight against fraud by celebrating 
best practices in organisations and corporate bodies in Cambodia. Since we established the commission, we have worked 
hard with the community to spread awareness about the importance of this issue of clean, corrupt-free governance," said 
CEO of GCG Asia Chan Sovann. 
The GCG Asia Anti-Corruption Awards will be held at the Diamond Island Convention and Exhibition Center and will 
feature nominees from the business sector in Cambodia with an outstanding track record in clean governance. Attendees 
and speakers from the regional anti-corruption community, specifically Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan and more 
will also be invited to attend the GCG Asia Anti-Corruption Awards. The awards will also be streamed online to welcome 
attendees who are unable to attend. 
Events and activities for the GCG Asia Anti-Corruption Awards include testimonials from whistle-blowers and keynote 
presentations on combating corruption and anti-money laundering best practices, as well as awarding organisations that 
successfully implemented GCG Asia's anti-corruption risk management policies. 
The GCG Asia Anti-Corruption Awards is also securing sponsorship from global investment and digital bank entities. GCG 
Asia Anti-Corruption Awards has secured a main sponsor in the form of Guardian Capital Asia Group, a financial services 
conglomerate with interests across the region. 
As Cambodia's preeminent agency working on anti-corruption GCG Asia is tasked with fighting corruption and protecting 
society from corrupt practices such as forex scams, investment scams and ponzi schemes. 
As an independent agency on anti-corruption GCG Asia has a mandate by the Cambodian government to eradicate corruption 
within its borders. Since its inception, GCG Asia has successfully fulfilled its anti-corruption mission, yet 
acknowledges that more work needs to be done. 
With the GCG Asia Anti-Corruption Awards, GCG Asia seeks to bring greater awareness towards its goal of eliminating 
corruption and to foster greater cooperation between other anti-corruption players within the region. The inaugural GCG 
Asia Anti-Corruption awards are set to be GCG Asia's cornerstone of the anti-corruption battle for years to come. 
Aside from the GCG Asia Anti-Corruption Awards, the agency collects research and information to consumers and small 
businesses about how to recognise, avoid and report scams. GCG Asia's latest survey in 2020 found that being associated 
with corruption is the biggest risk companies face. "GCG Asia's 2020 anti-corruption survey in Cambodia found that 30% 
of respondents don't have a policy to address corruption within their company. However, a high number of respondents, 
82%, said that they take risk management seriously and are taking steps or have plans to take steps towards setting up 
company risk management policies. Businesses also want to put in place mechanisms to manage the risk of reputational 
damage due to being associated with corruption. These are positive indications that our work is making progress," said 
GCG Asia CEO, Chan Sovann. 
From the findings of the survey, GCG Asia will increase efforts to reach out to more businesses, especially smaller 
companies which do not have the resources to implement a risk management framework, for assistance. "There is good 
indication that GCG Asia's anti-corruption work is well received and there is demand for our best practices guidance 
and resources. The majority of companies feel that it is the right thing to do for society, and there is an obligation 
to comply under the law," explained GCG Asia CEO, Chan Sovann. 
However, due to the impact of the pandemic that is sweeping the region, priorities for many businesses may have shifted 
to managing other risks and they may put integrity and anti-corruption policies on the backburner, cautioned GCG Asia 
CEO Chan Sovann. 
Company Information 
The Government Commission for Financial Governance Asia (GCG Asia) is an agency fighting corruption, fraud and 
financial scams in Cambodia. 
For more information: 
Nariox Marketing 
Visit nariox 
Email: narioxmarketinginc@emailme.cloud 
SOURCE: Government Commission for Financial Governance Asia (GCG Asia) 
 
File: Government Commission for Financial Governance Asia (GCG Asia) in Cambodia Announces Inaugural GCG Asia 
Anti-Corruption Awards 
02/07/2021 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214649&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2021 23:30 ET (03:30 GMT)

Latest news "Companies"
12:31aGRUPO HALCÓN  : a leading ceramic tile producer, announces acquisition of assets of Cicogres as well as significant milestones in its organic growth plan
BU
12:21aIndian shares flat as Hero MotoCorp, Reliance offset tech losses
RE
12:16aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING  : Stocks to Rise After S&P -2-
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:13aOlympics-Tokyo organisers lean toward banning spectators from night events -newspaper
RE
12:10aAccel-KKR Completes Acquisition of Navis
BU
12:08aSANTOS  : Australian shale play Tamboran drops 10% in ASX debut
RE
12:07aU.S. employment likely accelerated in June as companies boost perks for workers
RE
12:02aPRESS RELEASE  : The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Timo Tschammler is to become a member of the Supervisory Board of The Grounds
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. quarterly auto sales jump on strong SUV demand, shift to EVs
2China shares slip after Party's party, others firm ahead of U.S. jobs data
3ECOPETROL S.A. : ECOPETROL S A : Colombia's Ecopetrol creates new marketing arm in Singapore to boost Asia ope..
4Robinhood reveals breakneck growth, legal pitfalls in IPO filing
5VALE S.A. : VALE S A : receives the world's first ore carrier that produces air bubbles in the hull to reduce ..

HOT NEWS