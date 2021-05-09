EQS-News : Many Chinese Students Attend the University of Tokyo, Where the 'GCSi' was Developed

Log in
05/09/2021
EQS-News / 09/05/2021 / 22:42 EST/EDT 
Many Chinese Students Attend the University of Tokyo, Where the "GCSi" was Developed 
TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2021 / In April, 2021, the Global Commons Stewardship Index developed by the 
University of Tokyo's Global Commons Center in collaboration with the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions 
Network (SDSN) and Yale University was introduced in Chapter 10 of the book, "Understanding the Spillovers and 
Transboundary Impacts of Public Policies: Implementing the 2030 Agenda for More Resilient Societies," produced by the 
Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the European Commission-Joint Research Center 
(EC-JRC). 
This book is a new governance and analysis tool for managing the cross-border spillover of socio-economic activities, 
presenting lessons learned from national experiences, and new developments in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for 
Sustainable Development. It presents good practices and was reviewed by OECD member countries and the European 
Commission. The introduction of the GCSi in this book is very significant as it confirms that the usefulness of the 
index has been internationally recognized. 
On September 22, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a national goal of carbon neutrality, first by bringing carbon 
dioxide emissions into a decline by 2030 and achieving net zero CO2 emissions by 2060 through reductions and removal. 
China's bold plan for dealing with this major global problem has been well received around the world. Along with this, 
there have been a series of movements toward the goal of "carbon neutrality" in countries that have adopted the same 
stance, one notable example of which is the University of Tokyo's program. 
The University of Tokyo, the highest ranked school in Japan, has more than 4,000 foreign students enrolled, of which 
more than 60% are Chinese students. 
In August 2020, the University of Tokyo established the Global Commons Center. With Naoko Ishii as its director, the 
Center is developing an internationally shared local framework to find, agree upon, and act on ways to protect the 
earth's shared human property (the Global Commons). 
Since its establishment, the "Global Commons Center" has been actively engaged in a variety of innovative programs. The 
theme of the second "Tokyo Forum" hosted by the University of Tokyo was the introduction of a 10-year plan called, 
"Global Commons Stewardship in the Anthropocene." Besides organizing the event, Professor Ishii also appeared for two 
days. 
In the Forum, experts from a variety of countries stressed that the amount of time we have left to save the global 
environment is running out fast. As was mentioned above, an overview of the new Global Commons Stewardship Index 
(GCSi), whose development was led by the University of Tokyo, was also presented. 
UN Under-Secretary-General Liu Zhenmin stated that, "The window to respond to the climate crisis is very limited, and 
without a timely response, the effects of climate change will be irreversible." In Japan as well, the awareness of 
these global environmental conditions is steadily improving. 
It is wonderful that these efforts are being made throughout the world, but China is taking the lead in dynamically 
promoting them. 
China International Capital Corporation (CICC), a major Chinese investment banking company, held a forum on the theme 
of "carbon neutral" in Beijing in March. Liu Shun, the chief analyst who compiled a research report presented there, 
estimated that the promotion of carbon neutrality will generate a total of 60 trillion yuan of related investment over 
the next 40 years, and that investment in solar power will account for another 20 trillion yuan. He also stated that 
"carbon-free power sources" such as solar power, wind power, hydropower, and nuclear power will account for 70% of 
China's energy consumption structure in 2060, an increase of 54.1 percent from 2020. 
The more China moves towards "carbon neutrality," the more others around the world will follow in its footsteps, and 
the planet will move in a better direction. 
For Further Information: 
Project Website: Tokyo Forum 2020 Online 
Contact Person: Tokyo Forum Secretariat 
Email: tokyo.forum@tc.u-tokyo.ac.jp 
SOURCE: Tokyo Forum 
 
09/05/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194243&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2021 22:42 ET (02:42 GMT)

