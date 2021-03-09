EQS-News : Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification

EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification
2021-03-09 / 09:40
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act
Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements
9 March 2021 at 9.45 EET
Nordea Bank Abp has on 8 March 2021 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act,
according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has fallen
below the threshold of 5 per cent on 5 March 2021. According to the notification, the total number of Nordea Bank Abp's
shares and voting rights held directly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds was 4.89 per cent on 5 March 2021.
The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 4,049,951,919.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds:
% of shares and % of shares and voting rights through Total of both in
voting rights financial instruments % (A + B)
(total of A) (total of B)
Resulting situation on the date on which 4.89% 0.14% 5.03%
threshold was crossed or reached
Position of previous notification (if 5.04% 0.14% 5.18%
applicable) Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights
Class/type of Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
ISIN code (if possible) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000297767 198,234,776 4.89%
SUBTOTAL A 198,234,776 4.89% B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number of shares and % of shares and voting
instrument date Conversion settlement voting rights rights
period
American
Depository N/A N/A Physical 1,292,834 0.03%
Receipt (US65558R1095)
Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 3,212,108 0.07%
CFD N/A N/A Cash 1,207,398 0.02%
SUBTOTAL B 5,712,340 0.14% The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:
Name % of shares and % of shares and voting rights through Total of
voting rights financial instruments both
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Below 5%
Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Below 5%
Limited
BlackRock International Limited Below 5%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, Below 5%
National Association
BlackRock Fund Advisors Below 5%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Below 5%
Limited
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Below 5%
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited Below 5%
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. Below 5%
Aperio Holdings, LLC Below 5% For further information: Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 53008011 Group Communication, +358104168023 or press@nordea.com The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 9.45 EET on 9 March 2021.
