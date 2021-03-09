EQS-News : Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification

Log in
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification

03/09/2021 | 03:43am EST
EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification 
2021-03-09 / 09:40 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act 
Nordea Bank Abp 
Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements 
9 March 2021 at 9.45 EET 
Nordea Bank Abp has on 8 March 2021 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, 
according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has fallen 
below the threshold of 5 per cent on 5 March 2021. According to the notification, the total number of Nordea Bank Abp's 
shares and voting rights held directly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds was 4.89 per cent on 5 March 2021. 
The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 4,049,951,919. 
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds: 
                                              % of shares and    % of shares and voting rights through Total of both in 
                                              voting rights      financial instruments                 % (A + B) 
                                              (total of A)       (total of B) 
Resulting situation on the date on which      4.89%              0.14%                                 5.03% 
threshold was crossed or reached 
Position of previous notification (if         5.04%              0.14%                                 5.18% 
applicable) Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights 
Class/type of           Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights 
shares                  Direct       Indirect              Direct    Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) (SMA 9:5)    (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)     (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 
FI4000297767                         198,234,776                     4.89% 
SUBTOTAL A              198,234,776                        4.89% B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a 
Type of financial      Expiration Exercise/     Physical or cash      Number of shares and       % of shares and voting 
instrument             date       Conversion    settlement            voting rights              rights 
                                  period 
American 
Depository             N/A        N/A           Physical              1,292,834                  0.03% 
Receipt (US65558R1095) 
Securities Lent        N/A        N/A           Physical              3,212,108                  0.07% 
CFD                    N/A        N/A           Cash                  1,207,398                  0.02% 
                                                SUBTOTAL B            5,712,340                  0.14% The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held: 
Name                                        % of shares and       % of shares and voting rights through       Total of 
                                            voting rights         financial instruments                       both 
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.                                                                                     Below 5% 
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC                                                                          Below 5% 
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)                                                                          Below 5% 
Limited 
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia)                                                                   Below 5% 
Limited 
BlackRock International Limited                                                                               Below 5% 
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,                                                                        Below 5% 
National Association 
BlackRock Fund Advisors                                                                                       Below 5% 
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                                                                          Below 5% 
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia                                                                         Below 5% 
Limited 
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG                                                                     Below 5% 
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited                                                                     Below 5% 
BlackRock Advisors, LLC                                                                                       Below 5% 
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited                                                                               Below 5% 
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited                                                                                 Below 5% 
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                                                                  Below 5% 
Aperio Holdings, LLC                                                                                          Below 5% For further information: Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 53008011 Group Communication, +358104168023 or press@nordea.com The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 9.45 EET on 9 March 2021.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Nordea Bank Abp 
              Smålandsgatan 17 
              105 71 Stockholm 
              Sweden 
ISIN:         CH0284415681 
Valor:        A1Z2TU 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1174083 
 
End of News   EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1174083 2021-03-09

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2021 03:42 ET (08:42 GMT)

