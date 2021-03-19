EQS-News : Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification

Log in
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification

03/19/2021 | 12:47pm EDT
EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification 
2021-03-19 / 17:45 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act 
Nordea Bank Abp 
Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements 
19 March 2021 at 18.00 EET 
Nordea Bank Abp has on 19 March 2021 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, 
according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights crossed the 
threshold of 5 per cent on 18 March 2021. According to the notification, the total number of Nordea Bank Abp's shares 
and voting rights held directly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds was 5.03 per cent on 18 March 2021. 
The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 4,049,951,919. 
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds: 
                                              % of shares and    % of shares and voting rights through Total of both in 
                                              voting rights      financial instruments                 % (A + B) 
                                              (total of A)       (total of B) 
Resulting situation on the date on which      5.03%              0.05%                                 5.09% 
threshold was crossed or reached 
Position of previous notification (if         4.91%              0.13%                                 5.04% 
applicable) Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights 
Class/type of           Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights 
shares                  Direct       Indirect              Direct    Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) (SMA 9:5)    (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)     (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 
FI4000297767                         203,754,985                     5.03% 
SUBTOTAL A              203,754,985                        5.03% B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a 
Type of financial      Expiration Exercise/     Physical or cash      Number of shares and       % of shares and voting 
instrument             date       Conversion    settlement            voting rights              rights 
                                  period 
American 
Depository             N/A        N/A           Physical              1,297,664                  0.03% 
Receipt (US65558R1095) 
CFD                    N/A        N/A           Cash                  1,096,773                  0.02% 
                                                SUBTOTAL B            2,394,437                  0.05% The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held: 
Name                                        % of shares and       % of shares and voting rights through       Total of 
                                            voting rights         financial instruments                       both 
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.                                                                                     Below 5% 
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC                                                                          Below 5% 
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)                                                                          Below 5% 
Limited 
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia)                                                                   Below 5% 
Limited 
BlackRock International Limited                                                                               Below 5% 
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,                                                                        Below 5% 
National Association 
BlackRock Fund Advisors                                                                                       Below 5% 
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                                                                          Below 5% 
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia                                                                         Below 5% 
Limited 
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG                                                                     Below 5% 
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited                                                                     Below 5% 
BlackRock Advisors, LLC                                                                                       Below 5% 
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited                                                                               Below 5% 
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited                                                                                 Below 5% 
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                                                                  Below 5% 
Aperio Group, LLC                                                                                             Below 5% For further information: Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 53008011 Group Communication, +358104168023 or press@nordea.com The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 18.00 EET on 19 March 2021.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Nordea Bank Abp 
              Smålandsgatan 17 
              105 71 Stockholm 
              Sweden 
ISIN:         CH0284415681 
Valor:        A1Z2TU 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1177065 
 
End of News   EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1177065 2021-03-19

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2021 12:47 ET (16:47 GMT)

