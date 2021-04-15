EQS-News : Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification

EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification 2021-04-15 / 17:10 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act Nordea Bank Abp Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements 15 April 2021 at 17.00 EET Nordea Bank Abp has on 15 April 2021 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has reached the threshold of 5 per cent on 14 April 2021. The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 4,049,951,919. Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification: % of shares and % of shares and voting rights through Total of both in voting rights financial instruments % (A + B) (total of A) (total of B) Resulting situation on the date on which 4.95% 0.05% 5.00% threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if Below 5% Below 5% Below 5% applicable) Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000297767 200,517,274 4.95% SUBTOTAL A 200,517,274 4.95% B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number of shares and % of shares and voting instrument date Conversion settlement voting rights rights period American Depository N/A N/A Physical 1,317,058 0.03% Receipt (US65558R1095) Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 46,892 0.00% CFD N/A N/A Cash 797,615 0.01% SUBTOTAL B 2,161,565 0.05% The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held: Name % of shares and % of shares and voting rights through Total of voting rights financial instruments both BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. Below 5% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC Below 5% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Below 5% Limited BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Below 5% Limited BlackRock International Limited Below 5% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, Below 5% National Association BlackRock Fund Advisors Below 5% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. Below 5% BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Below 5% Limited BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG Below 5% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited Below 5% BlackRock Advisors, LLC Below 5% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Below 5% BlackRock (Singapore) Limited Below 5% Aperio Group, LLC Below 5% For further information: Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011 Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 17.00 EET on 15 April 2021.

