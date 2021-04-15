Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EQS-News : Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification

04/15/2021 | 11:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification 
2021-04-15 / 17:10 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act 
Nordea Bank Abp 
Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements 
15 April 2021 at 17.00 EET 
Nordea Bank Abp has on 15 April 2021 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, 
according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has reached 
the threshold of 5 per cent on 14 April 2021. 
The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 4,049,951,919. 
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification: 
                                              % of shares and    % of shares and voting rights through Total of both in 
                                              voting rights      financial instruments                 % (A + B) 
                                              (total of A)       (total of B) 
Resulting situation on the date on which      4.95%              0.05%                                 5.00% 
threshold was crossed or reached 
Position of previous notification (if         Below 5%           Below 5%                              Below 5% 
applicable) Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights 
Class/type of           Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights 
shares                  Direct       Indirect              Direct    Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) (SMA 9:5)    (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)     (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 
FI4000297767                         200,517,274                     4.95% 
SUBTOTAL A              200,517,274                        4.95% B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a 
Type of financial      Expiration Exercise/     Physical or cash      Number of shares and       % of shares and voting 
instrument             date       Conversion    settlement            voting rights              rights 
                                  period 
American 
Depository             N/A        N/A           Physical              1,317,058                  0.03% 
Receipt (US65558R1095) 
Securities Lent        N/A        N/A           Physical              46,892                     0.00% 
CFD                    N/A        N/A           Cash                  797,615                    0.01% 
                                                SUBTOTAL B            2,161,565                  0.05% The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held: 
Name                                        % of shares and       % of shares and voting rights through       Total of 
                                            voting rights         financial instruments                       both 
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.                                                                                     Below 5% 
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC                                                                          Below 5% 
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)                                                                          Below 5% 
Limited 
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia)                                                                   Below 5% 
Limited 
BlackRock International Limited                                                                               Below 5% 
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,                                                                        Below 5% 
National Association 
BlackRock Fund Advisors                                                                                       Below 5% 
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                                                                          Below 5% 
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia                                                                         Below 5% 
Limited 
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG                                                                     Below 5% 
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited                                                                     Below 5% 
BlackRock Advisors, LLC                                                                                       Below 5% 
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited                                                                               Below 5% 
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited                                                                                 Below 5% 
Aperio Group, LLC                                                                                             Below 5% For further information: Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011 Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 17.00 EET on 15 April 2021.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Nordea Bank Abp 
              Smålandsgatan 17 
              105 71 Stockholm 
              Sweden 
ISIN:         CH0284415681 
Valor:        A1Z2TU 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1185404 
 
End of News   EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1185404 2021-04-15

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2021 11:11 ET (15:11 GMT)

Latest news "Companies"
04:15pAIRBUS  : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04:15pLANXESS AG  : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
04:15pCardionomic Announces First Patients Enrolled in CPNS Pilot Study
PR
04:15pMY INTELLIGENT MACHINES INC.  : Secures $5 Million in Seed Financing to Support International Sales and Growing Capabilities
BU
04:14pTRATON  : Sustainable transformation as the key to success
PU
04:13pBlack and Hispanic firms half as likely to get needed financing, Fed study finds
RE
04:13pFGEN INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Fibrogen Inc.
PR
04:12pVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT  : PR - The Versailles Court of Appeal confirms that Veolia fully complied with its obligations to Suez employees in connection with its acquisition of the 29.9% stake
PU
04:12pACE Urges for a Technology-Neutral Approach to Infrastructure and Incentives for E15-E85 and Flexible Fuel Vehicles
PU
04:12pAfter Air Canada lifeline, small carriers seek aid as virus looms ahead of summer travel
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Cathie Wood's Ark buys into Coinbase, sells some Tesla stock
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Crypto flagship Coinbase jumps 11% after stormy Nasdaq debut
3DOW JONES 30 : Wall St. ends mixed; Coinbase surges in debut
4Wall Street ends mixed despite bumper big-bank earnings
5KOSS CORPORATION : KOSS : GameStop leads 'meme stocks' higher, snaps seven-day losing streak

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ