EQS-News : Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act 2021-04-06 / 15:20 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act Nordea Bank Abp Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements 6 April 2021 at 13.45 EET Nordea Bank Abp has on 6 April 2021 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has decreased below the threshold of 5 per cent on 1 April 2021. The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 4,049,951,919. Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification: % of shares and % of shares and voting rights through Total of both in voting rights financial instruments % (A + B) (total of A) (total of B) Resulting situation on the date on which Below 5% Below 5% Below 5% threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 5.00% 0.05% 5.05% applicable) Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000297767 Below 5% Below 5% SUBTOTAL A Below 5% Below 5% B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number of shares and % of shares and voting instrument date Conversion settlement voting rights rights period American Depository N/A N/A Physical Below 5% Below 5% Receipt (US65558R1095) Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical Below 5% Below 5% CFD N/A N/A Cash Below 5% Below 5% SUBTOTAL B Below 5% Below 5% The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held: Name % of shares and % of shares and voting rights through Total of voting rights financial instruments both BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. Below 5% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC Below 5% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Below 5% Limited BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Below 5% Limited BlackRock International Limited Below 5% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, Below 5% National Association BlackRock Fund Advisors Below 5% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. Below 5% BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Below 5% Limited BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG Below 5% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited Below 5% BlackRock Advisors, LLC Below 5% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Below 5% BlackRock (Singapore) Limited Below 5% Aperio Group, LLC Below 5% For further information: Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 53008011 Group Communication, +358104168023 or press@nordea.com The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13.45 EET on 6 April 2021.

Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: CH0284415681

