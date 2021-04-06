Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EQS-News : Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

04/06/2021 | 09:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act 
2021-04-06 / 15:20 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act 
Nordea Bank Abp 
Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements 
6 April 2021 at 13.45 EET 
Nordea Bank Abp has on 6 April 2021 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, 
according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has decreased 
below the threshold of 5 per cent on 1 April 2021. 
The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 4,049,951,919. 
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification: 
                                              % of shares and    % of shares and voting rights through Total of both in 
                                              voting rights      financial instruments                 % (A + B) 
                                              (total of A)       (total of B) 
Resulting situation on the date on which      Below 5%           Below 5%                              Below 5% 
threshold was crossed or reached 
Position of previous notification (if         5.00%              0.05%                                 5.05% 
applicable) Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights 
Class/type of           Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights 
shares                  Direct      Indirect               Direct    Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) (SMA 9:5)   (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)      (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 
FI4000297767                        Below 5%                         Below 5% 
SUBTOTAL A              Below 5%                           Below 5% B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a 
Type of financial      Expiration Exercise/     Physical or cash      Number of shares and       % of shares and voting 
instrument             date       Conversion    settlement            voting rights              rights 
                                  period 
American 
Depository             N/A        N/A           Physical              Below 5%                   Below 5% 
Receipt (US65558R1095) 
Securities Lent        N/A        N/A           Physical              Below 5%                   Below 5% 
CFD                    N/A        N/A           Cash                  Below 5%                   Below 5% 
                                                SUBTOTAL B            Below 5%                   Below 5% The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held: 
Name                                        % of shares and       % of shares and voting rights through       Total of 
                                            voting rights         financial instruments                       both 
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.                                                                                     Below 5% 
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC                                                                          Below 5% 
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)                                                                          Below 5% 
Limited 
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia)                                                                   Below 5% 
Limited 
BlackRock International Limited                                                                               Below 5% 
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,                                                                        Below 5% 
National Association 
BlackRock Fund Advisors                                                                                       Below 5% 
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                                                                          Below 5% 
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia                                                                         Below 5% 
Limited 
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG                                                                     Below 5% 
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited                                                                     Below 5% 
BlackRock Advisors, LLC                                                                                       Below 5% 
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited                                                                               Below 5% 
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited                                                                                 Below 5% 
Aperio Group, LLC                                                                                             Below 5% For further information: Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 53008011 Group Communication, +358104168023 or press@nordea.com The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13.45 EET on 6 April 2021.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Nordea Bank Abp 
              Smålandsgatan 17 
              105 71 Stockholm 
              Sweden 
ISIN:         CH0284415681 
Valor:        A1Z2TU 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1181383 
 
End of News   EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1181383 2021-04-06

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2021 09:21 ET (13:21 GMT)

Latest news "Companies"
09:30aFoothills exploration inc. annouces compliance update
GL
09:30aWith OpenTab Release, Arryved Blends Technology and Human Connection
GL
09:30aAMERICAN WATER WORKS  : West Virginia American Water Surpasses State and Federal Water Quality...
PU
09:30aPushfor Investments Appoints New Officers
GL
09:30aChallenged Athletes Foundation Launches Virtual High School Adaptive Sports Program
GL
09:30aDCS Announces Client Purchasing Commitment
NE
09:30aRT Minerals Corp. Announces Drilling Underway at Link-Catharine Gold Property, Kirkland Lake, Ontario and Updates Drill Hole CA-21-01
NE
09:30aNGen Supercluster Members Deploying New Technology Solutions for Food Processing Sector
GL
09:29aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Markets see strong start to Q2
09:28aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A  : UK hasn't given up on May 17 return of foreign travel - PM
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse overhauls management as it takes $4.7 billion hit on Archegos
2Strong economic data lift stocks to record highs
3WINDS OF CHANGE: how Enel and Iberdrola powered up for the energy transition
4NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC : NETWORK INTERNATIONAL : Payments giant Stripe expands to Middle East with..
5BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : SANTANDER : Upgraded to Buy by Credit Suisse

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ