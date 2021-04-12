EQS-News : PolyPeptide Group plans IPO and listing -3

which has determined that the Securities are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II (the "MiFID II Target Market Assessment"). Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements of Chapter 3 of the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK Product Governance Requirements"), and /or any equivalent requirements elsewhere, and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the UK Product Governance Requirements and/or any equivalent requirements elsewhere) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the Securities have been subject to a product approval process by each underwriter established in the UK, which has determined that the Securities are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in Chapter 3 of the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all permitted distribution channels (the "UK Target Market Assessment"). Notwithstanding the MiFID II Target Market Assessment and the UK Target Market Assessment, distributors should note that: the price of the Securities may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the Securities offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the Securities is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The MiFID II Target Market Assessment and the UK Target Market Assessment are without prejudice to any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the offering of the Securities. Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the MiFID II Target Market Assessment, the underwriters established in the EEA will only procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties under MiFID II and that, notwithstanding the UK Target Market Assessment, the underwriters established in the UK will only procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties under Chapter 3 of the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook. For the avoidance of doubt, the MiFID II Target Market Assessment and the UK Target Market Assessment do not constitute: (a) in the case of the MiFID II Target Market Assessment, an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II and in the case of the UK Target Market Assessment, an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of Chapters 9A or 10A respectively of the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the offered Securities. Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own relevant target market assessment in respect of the offered Securities and determining appropriate distribution channels. This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of PolyPeptide Group and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. PolyPeptide Group assumes no responsibility to up-date forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments. Except as required by applicable law, PolyPeptide Group has no intention or obligation to update, keep updated or revise this publication or any parts thereof following the date hereof. None of the underwriters or any of their respective subsidiary undertakings, affiliates or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers, agents, alliance partners or any other entity or person accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes any representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any other information relating to the group, its subsidiaries or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. Accordingly, each of the underwriters and the other foregoing persons disclaim, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, all and any liability, whether arising in tort or contract or that they might otherwise be found to have in respect of this announcement and/or any such statement. Each of the underwriters is acting exclusively for PolyPeptide Group and no one else in connection with any transaction referred to in this document. Each of the underwriters will not regard any other person as a client and will not be responsible to anyone other than PolyPeptide Group for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients nor for the giving of advice in relation to any transaction, matter or arrangement referred to herein. This publication includes industry and market information based on the PolyPetide Group's analysis of multiple internal and third party sources, including information extracted from market research, governmental and other publicly available information, independent industry publications and information and reports prepared by consulting firms (which has been produced based on publications comprising industry data, forecasts, market and customer surveys, analyst reports, other consultant strategy reports and other information made available to it by third party data providers, industry associations, competitors, published accounts, interviews with key market participants/primary interviews and virtual field visits it conducted with industry experts and participants, secondary market research and internal financial and operational information supplied by, or on behalf of, the Group). Readers should be aware that market data and statistics are inherently predictive and speculative and are not necessarily reflective of actual or future market conditions. Such statistics are based on market research, which itself is based on sampling and subjective judgments by both the researchers and the respondents. In addition, the value of comparisons of statistics of different markets is limited by many factors, including that (i) the underlying information is gathered by different methods with varying levels of access and information available in different markets and (ii) different assumptions are applied in compiling the data. Market studies are frequently based on information and assumptions that may not be exact or appropriate and their methodology is by nature forward-looking and speculative. ^[1] Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as the (a) result for the year, plus (b) to the extent deducted in determining the result for the year, the sum of (i) financial income and expenses, (ii) income tax expense, including, without limitation, taxes paid or accrued based on income, profits or capital (including state, franchise and similar taxes and foreign withholding taxes) and non-cash tax credits, (iii) depreciation and amortization and (iv) non-recurring charges and expenses and related benefits. For the year ended 31 December 2020, Adjusted EBITDA excludes one-off items: (i) IPO transaction costs (EUR 0.52 million) and (ii) reversal of a 2019 provision (EUR (0.49) million). ^[2] Amounts presented are based on a study conducted for PolyPeptide as well as other management estimates. ^[3] Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue for the period.

