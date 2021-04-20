Log in
EQS-News : 'Tycoon-designated Placing Agent' RaffAello Securities makes another move

04/20/2021 | 11:56pm EDT
EQS-News / 21/04/2021 / 11:54 UTC+8 
 "Tycoon-designated Placing Agent" RaffAello Securities makes another move 
 
21 April 2021 (Hong Kong) - RaffAello Securities, which has very close working relationship with Li Ka-shing Family and 
Henderson Land Development, has been helping many companies with strong fundamentals to raise funds. Recently, Golden 
Power Group Holdings Limited (HKSE:3919) announced its rights issue plan to issue 120,000,000 rights shares with a 
subscription price of HKD0.33 per rights share to raise approximately HKD39.6 million. With RaffAello's logo appearing 
on the cover page of the announcement, the "Tycoon-designated placing agent" is obviously making another move. 
Golden Power is developing products bearing its own brand and other private label batteries to be used in the IoT 
devices. They have started entering into the global IoT battery markets and will continue to expand their global 
footprints through the cooperation with some well-developed chain stores, e-commerce sales platform such as TMall, JD 
and Amazon, distribution network and major market players over the world. Golden Power has also been actively involved 
in the soaring health care device market by producing batteries for medical products including Hearing Aid Battery, 
Insulin Delivery Device and Insulin Pump, etc. According to the research of Coherent Market Insights, the global 
medical batteries market is expected to surpass USD3.575 billion by 2025 which shows the huge potential of medical 
batteries. 
Prior to working with Golden Power, RaffAello worked with Zhuguang Holdings Group Company Limited (HKSE:1176) in 2016 
for a 1:3 rights issue with the issue price of HKD0.8. RaffAello successfully introduced Lee Ka Kit, Chairman of 
Henderson Land (HKSE:012), to subscribe the shares and raised HKD1.35 billion in total. With the raised capital and the 
strong fundamentals, Zhuguang Holdings recorded a robust growth with a net profit of HKD2.24 billion in 2020. The stock 
price has rocketed to a historical high of HD2.5, tripling the issue price in 2016. 
 
 
RaffAello has also helped China Harmony Auto Holding Limited (HKSE:3836) to place new shares in November 2019. 5,200 of 
the placement shares were subscribed by Lee Ka Kit, raising a net amount of HKD155 million. More than just capital 
funding, the two parties were also engaged in strategic partnership in the fields of electric vehicle manufacturing and 
maintenance, application of chips and AI technology in automobiles. 
 
File: 'Tycoon-designated Placing Agent' RaffAello Securities makes another move 
21/04/2021 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186911&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2021 23:55 ET (03:55 GMT)

