EQS Russia : EquityStory RS is a leading provider of IR services in Russia

08/20/2021 | 02:06pm EDT
EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: EQS Group Russia / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
EquityStory RS is a leading provider of IR services in Russia

20.08.2021 / 21:05 MSK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EquityStory RS is a leading provider of IR services in Russia

Moscow, Russia

EQS Group - is a leading worldwide provider of digital Investor Relations services.

Since 2008 EQS is present in Moscow and became a market leader providing IR services to around 80 public companies in Russia. Our core IR products and services include:

  • EQS IR COCKPIT - the platform which brings together and coordinates investor data, contact management, disclosure obligations and news distribution in one tool.
     
  • AUDIO and VIDEO WEBCASTS - professional platform that helps to conduct annual and quarterly investors calls, Analysts Days and CMDs.
     
  • IR TOOLS and IR WEBSITES - special stand-alone solutions or complex website development.
     
  • ANNUAL AND CSR REPORTS - the most modern designs of printed and digital reports which are annually marked by international competitions and ratings.

EQS IR services were developed to improve the work of investor relations managers: with simple workflows, better results and added value for you and your investors.

We will be happy to

For more information about EQS Group services please contact media-russia@eqs.com.

EQS Group Russia
EquityStory RS Llc.
123001, Moscow
 


20.08.2021 MSK Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1228038  20.08.2021 MSK

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1228038&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
