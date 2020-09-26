EQS Tes : EQS Test

DGAP-Ad-hoc: EQS Test / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

EQS Test



26-Sep-2020 / 13:16 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





This test news was sent as part of the current maintenance work.

26-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

