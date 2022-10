Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas producer EQT Corp on Wednesday reported a profit for the third quarter compared with a year-ago loss, as supply snags and sanctions against Russia powered fuel demand.

The company's quarterly net income stood at $684 million, or $1.69 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $1.98 billion, or $5.54 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Devika Syamnath)