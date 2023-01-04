EQT removes all natural gas-powered pneumatic devices from operations

Jan 4 (Reuters) - EQT Corp said on Wednesday it has eliminated all natural gas-powered pneumatic devices from its production operations, reducing the natural gas producer's methane emissions by 70%.

Emissions of greenhouse gas methane, the biggest cause of climate change after carbon dioxide, are facing more scrutiny as governments seek to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, a goal of the Paris climate agreement.

Pneumatic devices are widely used in the oil and natural gas production industry for managing produced fluids in separators, scrubbers and filters.

The company said nearly 9,000 pneumatic controllers were replaced or retrofitted at all production locations and compressor stations, helping reduce EQT's annual carbon footprint by 305,614 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

At EQT, natural gas-powered pneumatic devices were the source of 39% of the company's 2021 production segment Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions. (Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)