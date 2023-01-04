Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

EQT removes all natural gas-powered pneumatic devices from operations

01/04/2023 | 11:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 4 (Reuters) - EQT Corp said on Wednesday it has eliminated all natural gas-powered pneumatic devices from its production operations, reducing the natural gas producer's methane emissions by 70%.

Emissions of greenhouse gas methane, the biggest cause of climate change after carbon dioxide, are facing more scrutiny as governments seek to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, a goal of the Paris climate agreement.

Pneumatic devices are widely used in the oil and natural gas production industry for managing produced fluids in separators, scrubbers and filters.

The company said nearly 9,000 pneumatic controllers were replaced or retrofitted at all production locations and compressor stations, helping reduce EQT's annual carbon footprint by 305,614 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

At EQT, natural gas-powered pneumatic devices were the source of 39% of the company's 2021 production segment Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions. (Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -4.68% 78.36 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EQT CORPORATION 3.33% 32.885 Delayed Quote.-5.94%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 4.74% 194.7748 Real-time Quote.-6.68%
WTI -4.66% 73.626 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
Latest news "Economy"
11:31aBritish Museum says in 'constructive' discussions over Parthenon marbles
RE
11:30aStellantis joins forces with U.S. firm Archer to build air taxis
RE
11:27aItalians identify remains of teenage victim in 'honour killing' case
RE
11:20aSpot palladium rises over 5%…
RE
11:20aGhana poised to request debt relief under G20 Common Framework - sources
RE
11:19aIreland far exceeds forecasts with 5.2 billion euro surplus for 2022
RE
11:12aGlobal Commodities Holdings to launch nickel trade platform in February
RE
11:10aGM reclaims top spot from Toyota with strong U.S. auto sales
RE
11:08aEQT removes all natural gas-powered pneumatic devices from operations
RE
11:06aPele's son, Edinho, 'grateful for everyone's love'
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: New year, same ol' Fed
2Analyst recommendations: Air Products, BNY Mellon, Celanese, Morgan Sta..
3Sanofi expects Q4 earnings boost from foreign exchange, flu vaccine sal..
4New version of hydrogen strategy: praise and criticism from the gas ind..
5China urges 'final victory' over COVID as global concern mounts over sp..

HOT NEWS