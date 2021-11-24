ERA CARLILE Realty Group & CARLILE Lending Spreads Holiday Cheer with Toys For Tots Drive

Local Real Estate Company Joins Nationwide Effort to Benefit Children in Need

ERA CARLILE Realty Group & CARLILE Lending today announced they will be collaborating with ERA Real Estate and other ERA affiliated brokerages across the world to join together to collect holiday gifts for children in need. The campaign will kick off on November 30, also known as #GivingTuesday, and will work in tandem with national non-profit organization Toys For Tots.

Toni Turnbull, Marketing Director, donating toys to Toys For Tots program as we continue our #CommunityGiving through the holiday season.

ERA CARLILE Realty Group & CARLILE Lending will be collecting new, unwrapped toys through December 13th. All donations will be distributed to local children.

Established in 1947, Toys For Tots is the U.S. Marine Corps’ premiere community action program. A national program with a local touch, the charity has local toy collection and distribution programs in most major market areas and all 50 states. For more than 70 years it has distributed an annual average of 18 million toys to seven million children-in-need.

“For many families, they must choose between buying gifts and paying bills,” said Taylor Greer, Broker. “We are always looking for ways to give back to our local community and we want to ensure that every child experiences the joy of opening a gift this holiday season.”

“We love being out in the community and giving back,” said Toni Turnbull. “We are all about giving during this holiday season.”

Join us in this effort and bring an unwrapped toy to our office to participate. Our office location is a drop off location for this year’s toy drive, located at: 1860 Howe Ave., Suite 100, Sacramento. We are accepting monetary donation as well through Venmo if you don’t have time to shop for a toy. Contact our office for details at 916-CARLILE, ext. 1011.

About ERA CARLILE Realty Group & CARLILE Lending

ERA CARLILE Realty Group & CARLILE Lending has been servicing Northern California for 16 years for all real estate and lending needs of our customers. CARLILE is a one-of-a-kind International Real Estate Franchise and boutique mortgage broker founded upon unwavering ethics and strong sales skills. We pride ourselves on attention to detail through every process, while providing client satisfaction every time. This locally owned firm stands for quality transactions completed through expert personnel. When working with our CARLILE team, you will be surrounded by motivated and knowledgeable real estate and lending professionals. When shopping for your next home or refinance, ERA CARLILE Realty Group & CARLILE Lending has been designed with you in mind. We are ready to serve you and your real estate or mortgage lending needs. DRE# 01907175 NMLS# 785733 Visit our website: www.carlilerealty.com

