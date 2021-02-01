ERA Economic Regulation Authority : Notice - Proposed revised access arrangement for the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline - Extension of time for publication of a final decision

1 February 2021

Proposed revised access arrangement for the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline

Extension of time for publication of a final decision

The Economic Regulation Authority has extended the time limit to publish the final decision on Dampier to Bunbury Pipeline's (DBP) proposed revised access arrangement for the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline.

As allowed under rule 12(2) of the National Gas Rules (NGR), the ERA has extended the time limit as DBP's proposal involves questions of unusual complexity and difficulty, and the extension has become necessary due to circumstances beyond the ERA's control due to information and resourcing delays as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The extension of time to publish the final decision is for a period of two months as allowed under rule 62(8) of the NGR.

The NGR (rule 11) set out requirements for calculating a time limit for making a decision on an access arrangement proposal. As part of this calculation, the ERA is allowed to disregard time in certain circumstances, including any periods allowed for public submissions on the proposal or a draft decision on the proposal.

The consultation period on DBP's initial proposed access arrangement from 23 January 2020 to 31 March 2020 is disregarded for the purpose of calculating the time by which a final decision must be made.

The consultation period on the ERA's draft decision and on DBP's revised proposed access arrangement from 14 August 2020 to 4 November 2020 is disregarded for the purpose of calculating the time by which a final decision must be made.

As a result of the extension of time to publish and the disregarded consultation time, the deadline to publish the final decision is 1 April 2021.

Further information General enquiries Media enquiries Tyson Self Natalie Warnock Ph: 08 6557 7900 Ph: 08 6557 7933 | Mob: 0428 859 826 info@erawa.com.au media@erawa.com.au

D224448