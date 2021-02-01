Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ERA Economic Regulation Authority : Notice - Proposed revised access arrangement for the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline - Extension of time for publication of a final decision

02/01/2021 | 01:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1 February 2021

Proposed revised access arrangement for the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline

Extension of time for publication of a final decision

The Economic Regulation Authority has extended the time limit to publish the final decision on Dampier to Bunbury Pipeline's (DBP) proposed revised access arrangement for the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline.

As allowed under rule 12(2) of the National Gas Rules (NGR), the ERA has extended the time limit as DBP's proposal involves questions of unusual complexity and difficulty, and the extension has become necessary due to circumstances beyond the ERA's control due to information and resourcing delays as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The extension of time to publish the final decision is for a period of two months as allowed under rule 62(8) of the NGR.

The NGR (rule 11) set out requirements for calculating a time limit for making a decision on an access arrangement proposal. As part of this calculation, the ERA is allowed to disregard time in certain circumstances, including any periods allowed for public submissions on the proposal or a draft decision on the proposal.

The consultation period on DBP's initial proposed access arrangement from 23 January 2020 to 31 March 2020 is disregarded for the purpose of calculating the time by which a final decision must be made.

The consultation period on the ERA's draft decision and on DBP's revised proposed access arrangement from 14 August 2020 to 4 November 2020 is disregarded for the purpose of calculating the time by which a final decision must be made.

As a result of the extension of time to publish and the disregarded consultation time, the deadline to publish the final decision is 1 April 2021.

Further information

General enquiries

Media enquiries

Tyson Self

Natalie Warnock

Ph: 08 6557 7900

Ph: 08 6557 7933 | Mob: 0428 859 826

info@erawa.com.au

media@erawa.com.au

D224448

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ERA - Economic Regulation Authority published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 06:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:43aGermany reports 175 more coronavirus deaths
RE
06:41aGermany reports 5,608 new coronavirus cases
RE
06:39aJapanese shares end higher as upbeat earnings forecasts aid sentiment
RE
06:39aERA ECONOMIC REGULATION AUTHORITY : Notice - Proposed revised access arrangement for the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline - Extension of time for publication of a final decision
PU
06:37aHIGHLIGHTS : India unveils budget aimed at boosting pandemic-hit economy
RE
06:37aNumber of short-time workers increases by 20% in January - Ifo
RE
06:36aOil gains despite patchy vaccine rollouts, new coronavirus variants
RE
06:34aOil gains despite patchy vaccine rollouts, new coronavirus variants
RE
06:29aRyanair forecasts record annual loss as COVID-19 'wreaks havoc'
RE
06:21aIndia unveils budget in wake of COVID slump, proposes doubling healthcare spending
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street gears up for second bout against Reddit traders
2Melvin Capital ends month with over $8 billion in assets after investors added cash - source
3SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Exxon, Chevron CEOs discussed merger in early 2020-sources
4BP PLC : Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive
5FACEBOOK INC : As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ