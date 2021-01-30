Log in
ERA Economic Regulation Authority : Notice - Wholesale Electricity Market Rules and Gas Services Information Rules - Compliance report

01/30/2021 | 08:22pm EST
31 January 2021

Wholesale Electricity Market Rules and Gas Services Information Rules

Compliance report

The Economic Regulation Authority has published its six-monthly compliance report for the period 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2020.

The report contains an update on compliance activities for the reporting period. This update includes summaries of alleged breaches reported to the ERA and outcomes of breach investigations, including a recent matter concerning compliance obligations when a Facility is dispatched below its minimum generation level. The report also includes the results of the ERA's quarterly process for investigating participant compliance with dispatch instructions.

The report satisfies the Wholesale Electricity Market Rules and the Gas Services Information Rules requirements to release a report summarising any proceedings, findings and orders brought about for matters reviewed by the Electricity Review Board in the last six months.

The current report summarises the progress of the ERA's proceedings for orders pursuant to regulation 32(1) of the Electricity Industry (Wholesale Electricity Market) Regulations 2004 (WA).

The report is available on the ERA website.

Further information

General enquiries

Media enquiries

Adrian Theseira

Natalie Warnock

Ph: 08 6557 7901

Ph: 08 6557 7933 | Mob: 0428 859 826

info@erawa.com.au

media@erawa.com.au

D224118

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

ERA - Economic Regulation Authority published this content on 31 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
