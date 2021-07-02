ERC Equipoise : ERCE's Singapore Office Continues to Grow

Aizat started his career in 2010 as a Petroleum Engineer in PETRONAS, conducting reservoir surveillance for a number of operated and non-operated PETRONAS blocks. In 2013, he joined the Enhanced Oil Recovery Centre (EORC), a joint venture unit between Shell and PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd. as a Reservoir Engineer. He built and completed the subsurface models utilised for the asset Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) development planning and ultimately delivered the Field Development Plan for Bokor field.

In mid-2015, he joined Sarawak Oil Resource Development within PETRONAS, working on other Baram Delta Operations projects and managed to further increase reserves through a number of infill opportunities. From end of 2017 to March 2021, he was the Reservoir Engineer for PETRONAS Carigali Iraq Holdings B.V. working on a large onshore carbonate field balancing on day-to-day surveillance of more than 80 producing wells and development planning & project execution such as infill drilling opportunities and waterflood project in order to achieve the DPSC objective of meeting the Production Plateau Target (PPT). During his tenure in Iraq, Aizat had consistently delivered value adding production optimisation and reserves addition proposals by integrating various technical and commercial aspects within his proposals.

Aizat has also been heavily involved in Reserves and Resource evaluation on all of the teams he has been a part of. He is a proficient user of PETREL and tNavigator with experience in building fit for purpose subsurface models for various purposes such as EOR, water injection and infill drilling. He also has delivered various Field Development Plans ranging from complex EOR projects to infill projects. Having the knowledge and skillsets of delivering projects in an integrated manner allows Aizat to approach problems in an efficient manner ensuring that solutions is tied to the objective of the projects.

Aizat holds a BSc degree in Petroleum Engineering from Colorado School of Mines.