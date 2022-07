July 13 (Reuters) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) on Wednesday asked citizens and businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity on July 13 as extremely hot weather drives record power demand across the state.

The call for conservation is limited to the hours of 2-8 p.m., the Texas power grid operator said, adding no system-wide outages were expected. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)