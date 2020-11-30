Log in
ERF Wireless, Inc. : Announces Delay in Effective Date of a Name Change and Reverse Split of Its Common Stock

11/30/2020 | 05:58pm EST
DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ERF Wireless, Inc. (OTC PINK: ERFB) The Board of Directors announced today that the regulatory approval of the Company's name change to Zona Holdings, Inc. and the reverse split of its common stock has been delayed.  Additional information and a new effective date will be provided as soon as they are available.

About ERF Wireless, Inc.:

ERF Wireless, Inc. (www.erfwireless.com), founded in 2004 as a "Critical Communications Infrastructure Company", has long been associated with the energy sector by and through its provision of wireless internet and other services in the exploration, drilling, and production phases of oil and gas.  All financials associated with the wholly-owned Zona Resources, Inc. oil and gas operations will be consolidated into the public ERF Wireless, Inc. holding company financials and would be expected be reflected in its common stock valuation for its public stockholders.

Forward Looking Statements: 

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "potential," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with OTC Markets.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/erf-wireless-inc-announces-delay-in-effective-date-of-a-name-change-and-reverse-split-of-its-common-stock-301181954.html

SOURCE ERF Wireless, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
