ERG's Kazakhstan Aluminium Smelter increases aluminium production on soaring domestic and European dem

12/25/2020 | 05:27am EST
The Kazakhstan Aluminium Smelter JSC (KAS), part of Eurasian Resources Group ('ERG' or 'the Group'), has significantly increased aluminium production in 2020, strengthening its sales in the domestic and export markets, notably in Europe.

The plant, designed to produce 250ktpa, has managed to exceed that target by 15ktpa this year.

Following the signing of 11 contracts with businesses in Kazakhstan throughout 2020, KAS expanded its domestic sales by 20 percent this year.

Also strengthened were aluminium sales to Europe, which accounted for 77 percent of exports in 2020. Aluminium supply to European markets increased by 10kt.

Serik Donbekbaev, President of the Kazakhstan Aluminium Smelter (KAS), commented: 'Demand for aluminium has increased domestically and internationally in recent months in line with the easing of restrictions and fiscal stimulus programs, particularly in China and Europe. We are pleased that we have been able to increase our production capacity at KAS to meet the growing demand, and strengthen both our domestic and international sales.'

Serik Shakhazhanov, Chairman of the Management Board at Eurasian Group LLP, which operates ERG's assets in Kazakhstan, commented: 'KAS has surpassed expectations and strengthened its capacity, all in the midst of a challenging year. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team at KAS and the Group's broader efforts and successes.'

Around 60 percent of aluminium production is used in the production of cables and wires, while 20 percent supports the manufacture of metal structures.

