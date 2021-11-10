ERI Co-Founder Kevin Dillon Shares Insights on Innovation and Responsible Recycling at E-Scrap 2021

Kevin Dillon, Co-Founder, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, participated in two panels at the opening day of this week’s E-Scrap 2021 conference in Chicago.

For the panel titled “e-Stewards: Ethics and Innovation for the Future,” hosted by the Basel Action Network (BAN), Dillon addressed the audience on the importance of responsible recycling and the role innovation and sustainability play in the industry. He also explained why watchdog organizations such as BAN and its e-Stewards program are critical to the process. Dillon was joined on the panel by representatives from other leading asset management organizations. Jim Puckett of BAN served as moderator.

Later the same day, Dillon served as an invited panelist on an innovation-focused panel titled “Robotics and Electronic Processing,” in which he shared background on ERI’s commitment to innovation and the company’s A.I.-driven robotics system. He was joined on the panel by a representative from Greentec and the discission was moderated by Jon Gertsmeier of AMP Robotics.

“We’re grateful to have been asked by our friends at E-Scrap to participate in multiple discussions at such an important conference,” said Dillon. "It’s key that we as an industry focus on the various ways we can harness innovation to continue to evolve. And each step of the way, we must never lose sight of the importance of environmental responsibility and the proper destruction of data. And thanks also to the Basel Action Network for inviting us to be part of their discussion as well.”

ERI’s Senior Director of Sustainability & Legislative Compliance, David Hirschler was also a panelist at the event, participating in the “What Comes Back, What is Sold: Are We Meeting Targets and Ready for the Future Stream?” discussion.

A leading industry event, E-Scrap annually hosts more than 1,200 attendees from more than 35 countries. This year’s conference offered a bustling exhibit hall, tear-down demos, a series of presentations, sessions and Q&As featuring leading industry executives and associations.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110006292/en/