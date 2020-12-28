Log in
ERI : Featured in CNBC Story on Conquering the Challenges of Electronic Waste

12/28/2020 | 05:06pm GMT
ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, is spotlighted in a feature story produced by CNBC about the mounting glut of electronic waste and the need for responsible recycling practices.

The in-depth CNBC feature segment explores the rapid production of innovative new technologies and the best solutions that have been created to solve the world’s fastest-growing waste stream: e-waste. ERI Co-Founder and Executive Chairman John Shegerian was interviewed for the story and shares insights on how ERI has become the leading brand in the electronics recycling industry.

“It was truly an honor to be interviewed for this timely and important story and to share what we know,” said Shegerian. “With innovations such as the impending conversion from 4G to 5G, the accumulation of electronic waste is poised to continue to grow at exponential rates. It is critically important at this unique juncture in environmental history that all the stakeholders participate in the process of recycling their devices responsibly. At ERI, for example, all of the commodities that come out of electronic devices go to beneficial reuse and nothing ends up in landfills. All commodities are re-entered into the circular economy as new products, which is a win-win for everyone.”

“We’re very proud to work directly with over 70 of the world’s leading electronics manufacturers (OEMs) and retailers as they take the necessary steps needed to responsibly recycle electronics and relevantly participate in the circular economy,” added Shegerian. “Through a dedication to innovation and collaboration, we have developed effective solutions to the challenges e-waste presents. Even the safe recycling of lithium ion batteries, which is one of the biggest challenges described in the CNBC story, is an issue we are currently developing and negotiating efficient solutions for.”

The CNBC segment also takes a look inside ERI’s state-of-the-art facilities as an example of how electronic waste can be completely diverted from landfills when recycled responsibly. It can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/IqxwnmlUUts.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"

